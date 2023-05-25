Anyone who’s ever bumped and banged over one of New Jersey’s jaw-jolting roads in spring, when snow, ice and salt have worked their magic, may be surprised to find that the Garden State has only the ninth-worst pothole problem in the country. According to the latest stats from QuoteWizard, Minnesota tops the pothole hit parade, followed by California and Washington. New Hampshire, West Virginia and Wyoming are in a dead heat for the fewest potholes.

Hitting a pothole may be bad for your nerves and teeth, but it’s even harder on your car. Among the damage, they can pop tires, bend wheel rims, ruin exhaust systems, throw off alignment and blow out shocks and struts. The average bill to fix pothole-induced damage is $300, although 64% of the time it will be $250 or less. For 30% of the folks who have a run-in with a pothole, the bill runs between $250 and $1,000. The bill climbs above $1,000 only 6% of the time.

What’s the view from traffic copter? According to AAA, American drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing damage caused by potholes.