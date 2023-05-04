Hey, New Jersey Devils fans, did you know you could be cheering for the New Jersey Meadowlanders were it not for some fellow residents? If John McMullen had had his way, that’s what the team would have been called. McMullen was the principal owner of the group that brought the Colorado Rockies hockey franchise to New Jersey in 1982 and he wasn’t keen on the Devils moniker, not least because of phone calls objecting to it on religious grounds.

A ”Name That Team” contest was held, and 11 names got enough votes to merit serious consideration, including Americans, Blades, Colonials, Lightning, Meadowlarks, Meadowlanders, Coastals, Generals, Gulls, Jaguars and Patriots. According to a report in The New York Times in June 1982, “One caller threatened the life of a New Jersey reporter who had written about the name contest, labeling him ‘an agent of Satan.’” After more than 10,000 people voted, the New Jersey Devils won out.

New Jerseyans know that the team’s name is a nod to the bat-like and mythical Jersey Devil, or Leeds Devil, rumored to roam the Pine Barrens back in the day, and with no satanic connotations.

Fuss over the name erupted again in 2005 when Craig Stanley, a member of the state Assembly, talked about introducing a resolution to change the team’s name. Stanley, a Baptist deacon, told The Associated Press, “I’ve always cringed when people say they’re going to see the Devils … The merchandise, the paraphernalia is based on the actual demonic devil. Personally, it causes a little bit of an issue with me.” Of Stanley’s proposal, then Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello, told the AP, “I can assure you the Devils name will never change, and I think there are more important things to be thinking about than something that will never happen. It’s who we are and what we want to be.”

Footnote: Stanley, who represented the Newark-based 28th Legislative District from 1996 to 2008, is looking to get back to the Assembly; he’s seeking an open seat in the 27th District. And, no, the Stanley Cup has nothing to do with the former assemblyman.