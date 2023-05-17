Credit: (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Davis:Released via Flickr)

Hoboken’s fight to hold some of the world’s largest oil companies accountable for climate-change damages it sustained is going to play out in state court after all.

A years-long effort by the oil companies to have the case moved to federal court struck out on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on lower court rulings. The oil companies had sought the move because the federal court system and the procedural rules it operates under are often perceived to favor defendants .

Hoboken officials and their lawyers applauded the Supreme Court’s order.

“The City is committed to holding Big Oil accountable for their campaign of deception and its disastrous impact on the environment, which Hoboken taxpayers have had to bear the brunt of for decades,” Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement. “Thank you to the U.S. Supreme Court for allowing the City to have the case tried in State court as intended. We look forward to continuing to advocate on behalf of our community before Judge Anthony V. D’Elia in the coming months.”

Not a good fit for state court

Theodore Boutrous, the lead attorney on the oil companies’ petition, reiterated their position that this case and others like it don’t fit in state court.

“Climate change is an issue of national and global magnitude that requires a coordinated and thoughtful federal policy response, not a disjointed patchwork of lawsuits in state courts across multiple states,” Boutrous, who represents Chevron, said in a statement. “These wasteful lawsuits in state courts will do nothing to advance global climate solutions, nothing to reduce emissions, and nothing to address climate-related impacts.”

Monday’s order was not necessarily surprising. The Supreme Court issued a similar order last month in climate liability cases brought by Hawaii, Rhode Island and elsewhere.

Steve Gold, a Rutgers law school professor who focuses on environmental law, cautioned against drawing any conclusion about what this order could mean for potential Supreme Court rulings related to the case in years to come.

“All we know is that four Justices were not interested enough in adding it to the very small number of cases that the Supreme Court reviews every year,” Gold said.

The fight to determine the appropriate venue for the lawsuit is an indication of just how long the case could drag on.

Avoiding a trial

Hoboken filed the lawsuit in 2020 , claiming that Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and the American Petroleum Institute are responsible for damage inflicted to the city by climate change, because they spent decades actively denying the global impact of burning fossil fuels in the pursuit of profits. For more than two years the only arguments have been over which court system would consider the case. Now the proceedings are back at square one, and Gold said the oil companies will likely seek every avenue they have to get the case dismissed before they face a trial.

“The stakes here are big enough that if there are 1,000 ways, I think we’re going to see 999 of them,” Gold said.

The oil companies’ defense is likely to hinge on the argument that the high-stakes nature of this lawsuit is simply not fit for state tort laws, Gold said. The oil companies made that argument clear in their petition to the Supreme Court, in which they said the Hoboken lawsuit and similar cases “expose the energy sector to vast, indeterminate monetary relief that will deter investment and employment across the industry and the broader economy, and cause disruption to the global economy.”

“The oil companies are going to try to claim that these are not really valid tort law claims,” Gold said. “I’m not sure that a court would be too sympathetic to it, but making a prediction of what courts will do is a fool’s game.”

Meanwhile, a similar lawsuit filed by the state of New Jersey against oil companies is winding its way down the same path. That case was filed in state court last year, and the oil companies immediately filed to send it to federal court. A judge in federal district court has yet to rule on that motion; in the meantime, state attorneys have made multiple filings noting the recent Supreme Court orders as ample reason to keep the case in New Jersey’s courts.