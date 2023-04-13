Rutgers University, much in the news these days, has a robust code of conduct for its 67,000 students. But that document bears little resemblance to the school’s earliest student rules. Those were issued in 1810 when the institution was still known as Queen’s College — the name was changed to Rutgers College in 1825 in honor of Revolutionary War colonel Henry Rutgers, a benefactor. It became Rutgers University in 1924.

“The Laws of Queen’s College of New Jersey” had a long list of strictures on student behavior —104 in all. The motley what-not-to-do list included billiards, cards, dice, beer, oyster houses, dancing and fencing schools. Public ball alleys were also out of bounds. In addition, no student should “disguise himself for the purpose of imposition or amusement” or “speak upon the public stage anything indecent, profane, or immoral.” Goodbye, TikTok.

It was also frowned upon for a student to “employ a barber on the Lord’s day to dress his head or shave him.” In other words, stay away from the barbershop. You’d expect a more free-wheeling vibe in a school whose very first class was held in a converted tavern in New Brunswick.