After a temporary drop in lead screenings in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of screenings for exposure to the metal among children increased in New Jersey. Over 86,000 children between the ages of 6 months and 26 months were screened for lead between July 2020 and June 2021, representing 40% of New Jerseyans in this age group. That’s compared to 78,847 children screened in the previous 12 months.

“Lead is a neurotoxin, and no level of lead is acceptable,” said state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The Department continues to work with our local health partners and community organizations to step up testing, surveillance, and abatement to ensure the health and safety of our children.”

The department released its latest Childhood Lead Exposure in New Jersey report this week. It shows that the percent of children under 6 years with elevated blood lead levels decreased between July 2017 and June 2021. Some 3,016 children in that age group were recorded as having elevated levels in the 12 months from July 2020 to June 2021. The five large municipalities with the highest percent of children under 6 years of age with an elevated blood lead level at or above 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of whole blood in that period were Trenton (6.4%), East Orange (5.3%), Irvington (5.2%), Plainfield (4%) and Paterson (3.6%).