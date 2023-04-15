Rutgers settlement reached, strike ‘suspended’

Credit: (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

[This story has been updated to include the latest developments.]

Two of the three striking faculty unions at Rutgers University have reached a tentative deal with the flagship university’s administration, ending a historic walk-out that had shut down the university for five days.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the “framework agreement” a little before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Murphy had called together the negotiators on the first day of the strike to meet at his offices in Trenton, where they remained for the week.

Classes will resume on Monday, administration and union leaders said, although union leaders later stressed the strike was only being “suspended” and could shut down classes again if the agreements are not finalized in further negotiations.

“A suspension of our strike is not a cancellation,” union leaders said Sunday in a letter to members of AAUP-AFT, the largest union involved. “There are still crucial outstanding articles addressing core issues that have not yet been tentatively agreed to between the unions and management, and so bargaining and the fight continues.

“If we do not secure the gains we need on the open issues through bargaining in the coming days, we can and will resume our work stoppage.”

The smallest of the three striking unions, representing 1,500 medical faculty, has also not reached its own agreement, they said.

“This fair and amicable conclusion respects the interests of many different stakeholders, upholds New Jersey’s values, and puts an end to a standoff that was disruptive to our educators and students alike,” Murphy said in the late-night announcement.

The unions’ leadership joined the announcement Saturday morning and called the deal a breakthrough agreement, although added the strike could resume if the agreements are not finalized in further negotiations.

“This framework sets a new standard,” said Becky Givan, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, the largest of the striking unions. “Our members have struck to transform higher education in the State of New Jersey and across this country. The framework we have agreed to today sets in place unprecedented gains for contingent workers, graduate students, and our communities.”

The dispute centered on both economic issues like salary and benefits and non-economic ones such as job protections. According to the administration, the following were some of the key economic tenets of the agreements.

Across-the-board raises of at least 14% for full-time faculty and Educational Opportunity Fund counselors by July 1, 2025;

A 43.8% increase in the per-credit salary rate for part-time lecturers over the four years of the contract;

Increase in the minimum salary for postdoctoral fellows and associates by 27.9% over four years;

Graduate student instructors will see salaries increase to $40,000 over the course of the contract;

The contracts are retroactive to July 1, 2022.

Union leaders gave an update online at noon on Saturday, drawing more than 1,000 participants. The full stream of the meeting can be watched here. They also further detailed the agreed-upon framework in the letter to membership on Sunday.

This story is developing and has been updated through the weekend.



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