On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order prioritizing skills and work experience over college degree requirements for certain state jobs. The New Jersey Civil Service Commission must now review and revise job classifications accordingly. “The de-emphasis of higher educational attainment as a requirement for employment has become a national trend for both public and private-sector jobs,” the governor’s office noted. Other states that have already deprioritized college degrees when hiring are Maryland, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Colorado, North Carolina and Utah.

It’s a good time to remind ourselves of where New Jersey stands when it comes to educational attainment. Some 90.5% of New Jerseyans ages 25 or older graduated high school, according to data for 2017 to 2021 from the U.S. Census Bureau. The national rate was 88.9%. The bureau’s database for the same period shows that 41.5% of New Jersey residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, significantly above the national rate of 33.7%.

Within New Jersey, the level of educational attainment varies greatly by county, from 56.1% for college completion in Somerset County to 17% in Cumberland County.