New Jersey has been able to tell the truth on maternity care. Thanks to Nurture NJ, the research and resources for transforming maternity care are documented. Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year reflects funding for many of the programs that will help bring access, affordability and quality for all prenatal and postnatal care, no matter the ZIP code in the state.



The story of equity, access and respectful, high-value care does not end at birth, but is woven into the first 1,000 days of the life of a child. While families often create a birth plan for the way they want to bring a child into the world, they often skip the next, but even more vital step: planning for the care of the child from infancy to age 3. Most families in New Jersey are faced with difficult and costly decisions once the child is born. If both parents are employed, they must decide how they will manage their work–life in balance with the needs of a growing child. The infant/toddler and early childcare choices can present challenges of access and opportunities.



Childcare is the foundation of a healthy society, but many New Jersey parents are struggling to access this need. From lack of affordability for parents to high turnover for the workforce, we need to mobilize for ongoing investment. Research shows that quality infant/toddler care, as well as preschool, can have positive impacts on the social–emotional and cognitive growth of children that leads to healthy outcomes. Steady, reliable and nurturing caregivers in a setting that is designed and arranged for professional care can play an important role in the lives of families with young children.



We must continue to advocate for more public investment in childcare, as well as public preschool. While universal pre-K is an admirable goal, we must simultaneously invest in our childcare infrastructure as well, professionalizing the field with higher compensation for providers and more emphasis on early relational health for families. Stronger communities support systems of childcare and positive collaboration between the government and childcare providers.



The proposed 2024 federal budget addresses some of these challenges and would be a major step toward meeting the needs of young children and their families. We need Congress to hear our voices in support of these important parts of our federal budget.



Here are just a few suggestions:



A new $400 billion , 10-year investment to expand access to high-quality child care for n early all families with young children, while supporting needed investments in early educators, as well as $200 billion over 10 years to expand access to free preschool. Additionally, the budget includes $9 billion , a nearly $1 billion increase, for the Child Care and Development Block Grant;



$325 billion over 10 years for a comprehensive, permanent paid family and medical leave program providing up to 12 weeks of leave with a progressive wage replacement so lower – wage workers receive a higher percentage;



Restoration of the enhanced, fully refundable and monthly Child Tax Credit, which cut child poverty in half in 2021. Families with children under 6 years old could once again receive $300 per month per child in monthly advances of the Child Tax Credit;

$571 million to address the maternal health crisis, as well as a requirement that states provide 12 months of post-partum Medicaid coverage.

We must support the steps that professionalize the early childhood workforce with adequate compensation and recognition for the vital role it plays in keeping America strong. Government support of the early childhood systems in each state will be needed as a first step toward that goal. I applaud these additions to the budget and foresee a brighter future ahead for families with young children if we are able to keep these important items in our federal budget.

