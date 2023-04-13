Rough, gruff and tough. That is usually the traditional image of a construction worker. They work in all kinds of weather and conditions to get the job done so that we can have places to live, work and have fun. While there are certainly elements of truth in all of that, there is also another reality: Construction workers struggle with mental health issues at rates far greater than most industries. The construction industry must make mental health and suicide prevention a priority in 2023 and beyond.

The facts around construction industry mental health are startling. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 5,500 construction industry suicides a year. That rate of 45.3 suicides per 100,000 means construction industry workers are 3.5 times more likely to die by suicide than the national average.

This begs the question — why? Why do construction industry workers suffer from depression and suicide rates far greater than the national average? The answers are many and varied. One of them, as noted by the American Society of Safety Professionals, is the “stoic and self-reliant characteristics of individuals who work in the construction industry.” Put another way, seeking or asking for help can be seen as a sign of weakness. This can make individuals hesitant to look for help and allow for untreated psychiatric conditions to manifest.

Psychological factors that are unique to the construction industry also cannot be ignored. The ebbs and flows of the industry can at times create uneasiness about job security. This, in turn, not only puts stress on the individual but on their relationships and their families as well. Moreover, the work itself can produce stress. Construction workers often face long and strenuous hours, which can negatively affect an individual’s mental health and can also impact their sleep patterns.

We also know that the work can lead to physical problems, and these physical problems can lead to mental health issues. A study from the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that “higher amounts of work-related physical activity are associated with poor physical health and an increased risk of early mortality.” Poor physical health can trigger mental health issues.

Listening, being supportive

Knowing these facts, where do we go from here? First and foremost, we all need to look out for one another. Even the simple act of checking in with a colleague and asking about their health can go a long way. Make everyone in your life aware that their mental well-being is your priority and that you and others are there to listen and support them in their recovery.

We must also be vigilant for signs of depression or suicidal tendencies. The National Alliance on Mental Illness has listed several warnings signs to be on the lookout for. These include increased drug or alcohol use, aggressive behavior, withdrawal from family, friends and community, dramatic mood swings and impulsive or reckless behavior.

There are several resources within the construction industry that aim to help those dealing with mental health issues. These include the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention, the Operating Engineers Local 825’s Membership Assistance Program (MAP) and the Laborers’ Suicide Prevention Resources. If you or someone you know is in danger of harming themselves, you should seek immediate assistance by calling 911 or contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255).

The industry itself is moving to be more proactive in this area. Last month, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association announced support for a national campaign to spread awareness of mental health and suicide prevention in the construction industry. One aspect of the initiative is to gather signatures from individuals who will do their part to address the issue through “open communication, mental health support systems, and safe and healthy work environments.” Interested members of the construction industry can sign the proclamation here.

Aiming to lead by example, the Utility and Transportation Contractors Association of New Jersey featured a presentation about the MAP program at our recent Annual Safety Conference. Chris Lalevee of Operating Engineers Local 825 spoke about how MAP provides support and resources for members coping with various issues, including substance abuse, mental illness, PTSD and suicidal thoughts.

Construction industry workers have long been epitomized as the model of toughness, silently carrying on with their work and letting any personal troubles stay silent. But the industry suffers from shockingly high rates of suicide, showing that mental health issues can impact anyone, anywhere at any time. We as an industry must make mental health and suicide prevention priorities in 2023 and beyond. Watch for the signs, check in on colleagues and offer help when needed.