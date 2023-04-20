Tiyahnn Bryant and Precious Osagie-Erese started their recreational marijuana company, Roll Up Life, six years ago and they appeared to do everything right to secure a license.

Their application to sell in East Orange was the top-scoring in the city. They spent over $100,000 on community events, holding expungement clinics to help people with marijuana offenses clean their records. They detailed for the mayor and city council what recreational cannabis is, and what the business could look like for the city. They were sometimes the only business weighing in at council meetings on how the industry should be constructed in their city.

Just over a week ago, they were told they wouldn’t get that license. The reason? City zoning rules.

“It was extremely painful. Because at the end of the day, this is a business we’re building, but it’s also our lives — changing the trajectory of our lives to chase this opportunity,” Osagie-Erese said.

When recreational marijuana was sold legally in New Jersey for the first time one year ago, Black and brown business owners including Bryant and Osagie-Erese were disappointed that they couldn’t be among the first to sell. And now, as that anniversary of legalization approaches this week, they and others are pointing to the local officials setting the rules as to why many still can’t operate their businesses.

Municipal roadblocks

Recreational marijuana was not supposed to be sold in New Jersey without social equity frameworks in place, which would uplift nonwhite business owners. While the state has created infrastructure to see those racial justice goals met, some say municipalities are undermining these efforts.

At the state level, Gov. Phil Murphy, legislators, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission and advocates have worked to imbue social equity in licensing processes. The law that allowed for recreational marijuana sales states that at least 15% of licenses must go to people of color and 15% to women and disabled veterans. On Thursday, the state Economic Development Authority was set to open a grant process to provide $6 million for social equity applicants because raising capital is often a barrier for people of color to start businesses.

But New Jersey’s recreational marijuana law gives local officials broad discretion in how they allow for cannabis businesses to set up in their towns and cities.

Cannabis expert Jessica Gonzalez of the Rudick Law Group and others also advocated for low application fees, for no caps on the number of licenses and for businesses that qualify under the social equity portion of the law, and that diversely owned businesses have their applications prioritized for review.

Gonzalez said that she and other experts and advocates pushed against municipal control back in 2019 and 2020. But the response they received from those who supported it was that towns wouldn’t opt to allow sales of cannabis without the ability to construct the process.

‘Little transparency’

Now the point that municipalities wouldn’t allow recreational marijuana to be sold without discretion over processes is moot, Gonzalez said, because only 1 in 5 have chosen to allow sales in their towns. The result of the law, she added, is that there’s “little transparency with municipalities in terms of how they are applying their ordinances, and how they’re grading these applications and how they’re choosing those that they are choosing” for licenses.

“On the municipal level, you have caps (on licenses). On the municipal level, you have higher fees. On the municipal level, you have no priority process. And on the municipal level, in some towns, there’s not even an appeals process if you get denied your application,” Gonzalez said. “So all of this work that we did at the state level, that the CRC is doing, is completely being unraveled at the municipal level.”

About 12 lawsuits have been filed against municipalities in New Jersey for things like lack of transparency or unfair processes, said attorney Jessica Gonzalez of the Rudick Law Group.

Each municipality that’s opted to allow recreational marijuana has its own process for businesses to obtain a license and each has its own set of ordinances and zoning laws. A potential marijuana business owner must figure out all of this on top of raising capital, building a business strategy, and more.

“And so having to navigate all of this — and that’s very specific to the town — is of course extremely challenging and expensive. Because you have to hire local lawyers, you have to hire zoning lawyers, you have to hire a lawyer to come with you to these hearings. And a lot of these hearings can last five or six hours. So you’re just paying somebody to sit with you for five or six hours,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said about 12 lawsuits have been filed against municipalities in New Jersey for things like lack of transparency or unfair processes. And while a business could be approved for license at the state level, its ability to operate “hinges” on approval at the local level, she said.

Zoning ordinances

In the case of Roll Up Life, it was a zoning issue that ultimately prevented them from getting a license in East Orange. The building they chose for their business on Main Street would have been next to other applicants for marijuana licenses. Although the city had six available licenses, it could only hand out three of them because of zoning ordinances that would not allow the businesses to be too close to one another.

Other lower-scoring applicants were favored over Roll Up Life in East Orange. The three licenses went to businesses that appear to have political ties — although the city council insisted to NJ.com that had no sway in their decision.

“We started to build the cannabis industry in our city because we wanted it to reflect what the state was putting forward in terms of destigmatizing cannabis,” Osagie-Erese said. “And now it’s time for licensing, after all that hard work, to be rejected … how else are we supposed to feel? There’s nothing more we could have done as entrepreneurs. There’s nothing more we could have done as residents to be able to move forward.”

‘We have to go back to our legislators and … say we need to find a way to curtail the amount of power given to some municipalities to make these decisions.’ — Precious Osagie-Erese, Roll Up Life

Racial justice and social equity are critical to repairing the harm done by the war on drugs, said Jason Williams, justice studies associate professor at Montclair State University. The aggressive policing and increased penalties for drug offenses led to disproportionate arrests and incarceration of Black and brown Americans. That’s why it stung for some people of color to see national companies, largely owned and operated by white people, set up their marijuana businesses first in New Jersey — and why it continues to hurt that people of color have difficulties obtaining licenses.

“Even now, with this new swing towards looking at marijuana through a progressive lens, our dirty laundry still lays bare … in terms of economic injustice. And how economic injustice is also tied to racial justice, how that might be tied to gender justice,” Williams said.

Back to lawmakers for a solution?

Gonzalez said legislators can do more to cap the power municipalities have over marijuana businesses. She also said there needs to be education for municipal officials about the industry and application process. Gonzalez has built her own free workshop with New Jersey Business Action Center, a state entity, which would provide everything a business owner would need to know in one place, as well as access to mentors in the industry. She hopes that local officials would want to join the course and learn more.

But in the meantime, the founders of Roll Up Life are figuring out their next move.

“We have to go back to our legislators and say, ‘Look, if we plan to move forward with our (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives for this cannabis industry, we need to find a way to curtail the amount of power given to some municipalities to make these decisions.’ Because essentially, they’re gutting social equity,” Osagie-Erese said.