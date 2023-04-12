New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection slapped one of its own bureaus with violations for disturbing and clearing vegetation in an area of “exceptional freshwater wetlands” at the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area.

The unauthorized activities occurred in February when the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Bureau of Land Management cut down thousands of trees and cleared more than 14 acres of wetlands during a project to create habitat for American woodcock.

Credit: (Rob Ferber; NJ Conservation Foundation)

The clearing of aging mature upland forest and destruction of wetlands riled numerous conservation organizations. Their protests led the agency to halt the project and to investigate whether any violations of wetland regulations occurred. The public was given no advance notice of the project.

Nearly three acres of wetlands damaged during the project provided suitable habitat for the barred owl and red-shouldered hawk, according to the Bureau of Coastal Land Use Compliance and Enforcement, which issued the violations. The barred owl is listed as a threatened species in New Jersey and the red-shouldered hawk is endangered.

Another 11 acres in an “exceptional wetlands transition area” was cleared of vegetation and soils were disturbed by the habitat project. The American woodcock is a shorebird, sometimes called the king of game birds and popular with hunters because of its taste.

Restoration plan required

Fish & Wildlife’s Bureau of Land Management must submit a restoration plan for the site within 30 days and will face financial penalties for the violations by the end of this month, according to the Notice of Violation.

‘No significant projects should move forward without being subject to comprehensive review with public input. Our public lands deserve better.’ — Tom Gilbert, New Jersey Conservation Foundation

Tom Gilbert, co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, one of the organizations criticizing the habitat project, said he was glad to see the department taking the significant wetlands violations seriously.

“This should never have happened, so they must also take steps to improve their clearly inadequate process and meaningfully engage the public,’’ Gilbert said. “No significant projects should move forward without being subject to comprehensive review with public input. Our public lands deserve better.’’

Credit: (Rob Ferber; NJ Conservation Foundation)

In a list of corrective actions to be taken, the Bureau of Coastal Land Use Compliance and Enforcement wants to see a plan detailing soil and sediment/erosion control measures to prevent water resources from being degraded where land and vegetation have been disturbed.

The to-do list

Eventually, Fish & Wildlife must develop a restoration plan for the site, including removal of all unauthorized fill materials, in this case wood chips, and new structures. The restoration plan also will detail a tree and planting blueprint that includes a list of all indigenous plant species intended to create the pre-existing vegetation types. Any use of nonnative or invasive plant species is prohibited.

But Gilbert said it is going to be very difficult to restore the site to its original condition.

As a condition of settling the violations at Glassboro, Fish & Wildlife will propose additional environmentally beneficial measures, which will be subject to a public comment period.

“The bigger issue is do they take steps they need to do to ensure this doesn’t happen again,’’ Gilbert said, acknowledging the public does not know if there are other habitat projects like Glassboro in the works.