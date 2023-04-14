What are the big issues for NJ attorney general? Chat Box

State Attorney General Matt Platkin joins David Cruz on Chat Box to discuss the top issues for his department, including the state takeover of the Paterson Police Department, reproductive rights and gun violence.

Plus, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli discusses Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of the Rutgers University strike, the budget as well as the potential playing field for the 2025 gubernatorial race.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.