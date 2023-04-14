What are the big issues for NJ attorney general? Chat Box

Plus, Republican Jack Ciattarelli discusses the Rutgers strike, the budget and the 2025 gubernatorial race

NJ Spotlight News | April 14, 2023 | Social Issues, Education, More Issues

State Attorney General Matt Platkin joins David Cruz on Chat Box to discuss the top issues for his department, including the state takeover of the Paterson Police Department, reproductive rights and gun violence.

Plus, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli discusses Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of the Rutgers University strike, the budget as well as the potential playing field for the 2025 gubernatorial race.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channelFacebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

TAGS: ABORTION ATTORNEY GENERAL MATT PLATKIN CHAT BOX DAVID CRUZ GUN VIOLENCE JACK CIATTARELLI PATERSON POLICE REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS RUTGERS STRIKE 2023 RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
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