Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has taken an aggressive approach to environmental litigation since taking office in 2018, filing 20 lawsuits claiming compensation from corporations for damage to natural resources. It filed another 52 complaints seeking the cleanup of sites that have polluted overburdened “environmental justice” communities.

The administration has used legal means to compel corporate polluters to clean up New Jersey’s many contaminated sites, officials say, and to compensate the state and the public for the loss of environmental assets to contamination with industrial waste and chemicals.

It’s a mixed record so far. All but one of the so-called natural resource damage (NRD) suits remain unresolved, including the most recent one against Dow Chemical and other companies. The state is demanding compensation for their alleged pollution with the chemical 1,4-dioxane, a suspected carcinogen, knowing that it would pollute drinking water. Meanwhile, more than 20 of the environmental justice complaints have been settled or subjected to court orders that impose fines or demand cleanup.

The environmental justice complaints require defendants to fix environmental problems such as unsafe drinking water or leaks of toxic materials in marginalized communities that bear a disproportionate environmental burden. In 2020, Murphy signed a first-in-the-nation environmental justice law, which requires state officials to evaluate environmental and public health impacts of permit applications, and to deny permits if an environmental justice analysis determines that a project will have a disproportionate negative impact on overburdened communities.

The administration’s activist litigation strategy reflects New Jersey’s long history of damage from industry — as shown by its highest-in-the-nation number of Superfund sites that have been designated by the federal government. It also comes out of an expectation that the courts are proving the most effective means of ensuring that polluters pay.

‘Very aggressive’

“New Jersey is being very aggressive with these things,” said Steve Miano, an environmental lawyer with Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller in Philadelphia. “Among the states in the Northeast, they are leading the charge on actually filing cases.

“There are these huge old factories all over New Jersey, and a lot of waterways, so there’s a lot of opportunity to have NRDs,” said Miano, referring to natural resource damage cases. Miano, who is not involved in any of the cases, added, “And the state has been going after them pretty aggressively.”

By contrast, the Christie administration didn’t file a single natural resource damage suit, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Credit: (NJ Spotlight News)

The latest natural resource damage suit was filed on March 23 when the state sued the chemical giant Dow Chemical, saying the company made or used 1,4-dioxane, a toxic chemical classed by the Environmental Protection Agency as a likely carcinogen, knowing that it would pollute drinking water across the state.

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“The costs of cleaning up this forever chemical should be borne by the defendants in this lawsuit, not New Jersey taxpayers,” said state Attorney General Matthew Platkin at the time.

Monsanto and DuPont, two of the other NRD defendants, did not respond to requests for comment.

The number of NRD suits may also reflect the administration’s confidence that it will be able to prove damage to natural resources in a state that has high and widespread levels of pollution of land, water and air, Miano said.

“The law is pretty clear on NRDs and the ability to get them,” he said. “You can fight a lot about exactly how much NRDs should be, but the fact that [the state is] entitled to them, and there are damages to the environment, is not a huge lift. I think they have decided they need to go after them to make sure those resource damages are taken care of.”

The track record

Even though all but one of the NRD cases remain to be decided, the courts have at least sided with the state’s plan to fight the cases, ruling against applications by “several” defendants to dismiss the suits, the attorney general’s office said. The Department of Environmental Protection settled one case in Gloucester County with Exxon Mobil for $9.5 million; about half of the remaining cases are in mediation.

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Among the complaints filed on behalf of environmental justice communities is one against five companies including Ootzie Properties at a site in Newark where the defendants are accused of dumping hazardous substances such as benzene, toluene and PCBs during a history of metal smelting and refining. Later, the site was acquired by a waste-hauling firm that dumped hazardous waste there on behalf of Sun Chemical and two paint companies, Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams, according to the complaint.

The complaint accuses the companies of violating three environmental laws and seeks a court order requiring the defendants to clean up the property and reimburse the DEP for its costs.

In Rahway, two companies and an individual are accused of allowing gasoline and diesel to leak from a service station on Lawrence Street, according to one of the environmental justice complaints. Although the defendants agreed with the DEP in 2015 to clean up the contamination, they have so far failed to do so, the complaint alleges. The DEP seeks a court order compelling the defendants to remediate the site, and to impose civil penalties for failing to honor their earlier agreement with it.

Settled cases

Among the environmental justice cases that have been settled is one against Slate Metals, a Camden company, which agreed to pay DEP more than $40,000 because of permit violations related to leaks of damaged equipment and the processing of raw materials other than aluminum, according to the settlement.

Another case that accused a blueberry farm in Hammonton of providing unsafe drinking water to migrant workers resulted in a court ordering the owner to decommission the unsafe water wells and septic systems.

“Such communities have been disproportionately exposed to high-polluting facilities and to the resultant threats of high levels of air, water, soil and noise pollution, and accompanying increased negative public health impacts,” the attorney general’s office said.

‘Proving some damage is not a huge lift. Figuring out exactly what that damage is, and what the reparation for that is, is a harder part. That’s why these cases take a long time.’ — Environmental lawyer Steve Miano

Nine of the environmental justice suits ended with a judicial consent order. They include a case against Pace Glass, a now-closed glass recycler, which was accused of violating five environmental laws by importing and stockpiling some 300,000 cubic yards of crushed glass mixed with solid waste including food debris, paper and plastic at two sites in Jersey City.

In the order issued in January, the company denied violating the laws but, seeking to avoid the expense of litigation, agreed to remove glass from the site, comply with the DEP’s cleanup requirements, hire a licensed site remediation professional and pay $50,000 in fines.

In November, another order stemming from an environmental justice complaint in 2021 required Wilenta Feed, a Secaucus-based recycler of bakery products for animal feed, to stop polluting nearby waterways in violation of a DEP pollution-control permit. It was also required to pay $140,000 in fines.

‘Forever chemicals’

Among the suits seeking natural resource damages is one against Solvay Specialty Polymers, a chemical company with operations in West Deptford in Gloucester County. In November 2020, the state accused it of emitting tens of thousands of pounds of PFNA, one of the family of PFAS “forever chemicals,” resulting in what was at the time the world’s highest recorded level of the toxic chemical near the site.

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Solvay said at the time that it had cooperated with the DEP in investigating the contamination, and so was disappointed by the legal action and would vigorously defend itself. The company declined to comment for this story.

The state has a “pretty good chance of collecting” on that and other NRD cases because damage to natural resources is relatively easy to prove, said Miano, the environmental lawyer.

“The law is clear, and you have these sites that are pretty clearly contaminated,” he said. “There are a lot of resources like pieces of rivers and habitat that do have permanent damage, or have been damaged for a very long time.”

Still, it often takes time to prove damage to natural resources, and so it’s no surprise that some of the cases remain unresolved almost five years after being filed, he said.

“Proving some damage is not a huge lift,” he said. “Figuring out exactly what that damage is, and what the reparation for that is, is a harder part. That’s why these cases take a long time.”