The Juvenile Justice Commission offers care, custody and rehabilitative service. Established in 1995, it has centralized authority for planning and policy development when it comes to young people involved with the juvenile justice system, their families and their communities. This month, it awarded 17 grants to expand summer programs for at-risk youth.

Totaling over $369,000, the grants will go toward schools, police departments and nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and allow for around 500 additional young people to be involved in educational and recreational activities this summer. Some of the programs selected were the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey, James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts, Timbuk 2 Academy and the New Community Corporation.

“The Juvenile Justice Commission recognizes that having the appropriate resources increases young people’s chances of success,” said Dr. Jennifer LeBaron, the commission’s acting executive director. “Our community partners deliver meaningful opportunities that reduce the chances of young people becoming involved in the youth justice system and that truly help change the lives of the young people they serve. These grants will allow them to continue creating those opportunities for even more young people.”