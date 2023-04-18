It took a few weeks, but Gov. Phil Murphy — presumably feeling the pressure from the criticism of his signing the Elections Transparency Act into law — mustered up sufficient courage to speak up, defending the legislation with a weak “It’s not perfect” concession.

The failure to achieve perfection is a time-tested rationale used to paper over shortcomings and questionable provisions in legislation to avoid the embarrassment of offering detailed explanations of its defects as well as avoiding more loaded questions involving advancing personal or political agendas.

Defending his action, Murphy declared “the system we inherited was absolutely, categorically imperfect.”

Missing, of course, was the governor providing any examples of the alleged imperfections which suddenly came to the administration’s attention and demanded, among other things, the dismissal of Jeff Brindle, the executive director of the Election Law Enforcement Commission.

It is notable that seven previous governors — four Democrats and three Republicans — also inherited the system whose 50-year history has been scandal-free but which Murphy found so flawed and in need of overhaul.

Why didn’t he try to perfect it?

Why, if Murphy believed the bill awaiting his signature was “not perfect,” did he fail to consider using his executive authority to conditionally veto it and return it to the Legislature with his recommendations to perfect it?

The conditional veto power vested in the governor exists for precisely that reason — to correct any flaws or ambiguities in legislation and bring clarity to its provisions.

Even the circumstances of his signing the bill — in the privacy of his office, without comment and including his action in a list of other bill signings — were designed to maintain a low profile and keep critical reaction to a minimum.

Moreover, Murphy gave no indication that his administration intended to suggest so-called cleanup legislation to address his “it’s not perfect” concerns.

If, by “not perfect,” did Murphy imply that wiping out 80% of pending investigations of campaign finance complaints by reducing the statute of limitations to two years and making it retroactive was an unwise move? Or was it necessary to remove the potential threat hanging over candidates or party fundraising behavior?

Slush funds

Is allowing campaigns to create “housekeeping accounts” and fill them with contributions to fund ancillary activities another example of “not perfect” or, as critics contend, a sanctioning of slush funds?

The chances of his taking any further steps are unlikely to the point of being nonexistent, leaving the only obvious conclusion that the Legislature sent the governor exactly what he wanted — a substantial weakening of the independent agency responsible for overseeing the state’s campaign finance system, investigating complaints and enforcing penalties for violations.

His staff was intimately involved in the legislative process and aware of its intent. It was, for instance, at the administration’s insistence that language was inserted in the pending legislation to change the position of executive director of the Election Law Enforcement Commission to a gubernatorial appointment to clear the way for ousting the incumbent Brindle.

The entire episode was a tawdry example of a political power grab, accusing Brindle of trafficking in homophobic slurs via email and demanding his resignation. When that move failed, the administration turned to the Legislature to secure through legislation what it failed to accomplish by threat and intimidation.

Murphy now possesses the authority to appoint the four members of the commission, circumventing the need for nomination and Senate confirmation, a power given him to name commissioners who will pledge to dismiss the executive director.

‘Deflect and distract’

The pattern of the Murphy years when faced with controversy or politically fraught circumstances is to hunker down, deflect and distract, ride out the storm and wait for public and media attention to turn elsewhere.

The evisceration of ELEC fits that approach. It is close to the definition of “inside baseball” — an issue involving a little-known state agency that operates in relative anonymity, failing to capture any significant public attention and fading quickly and quietly.

Quickly moving on to less outwardly complex and more easily understood issues works to the administration’s public relations advantage. Murphy’s personal involvement in resolving the faculty strike at Rutgers University, for instance, provided him with dominant favorable news coverage — a made-to-order public relations score.

The overhaul of ELEC was a clean sweep for the governor and his legislative allies even as its impact is a negative one, undermining public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process by substituting political considerations for independent oversight.

As Murphy looks to a potential future in national politics, his role in the ELEC affair will not be major nor decisive, likely forgotten entirely.

It will, though, be a part of his legacy in New Jersey, mentioned briefly in his history perhaps, but like the customer who buys a used car with a leaky transmission, he owns it — even if it is “not perfect.”