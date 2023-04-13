Credit: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Biden administration proposed the nation’s toughest tailpipe pollution standards yet, a step likely to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in New Jersey and across the country.

With scientists issuing new warnings of a worsening climate crisis, the new emission standards proposed Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency align with New Jersey’s own goal of electrifying the transportation sector, the largest source of climate-altering pollution.

For New Jersey, the new federal regulatory proposal could impact a controversial decision the state Department of Environmental Protection faces over whether to adopt California’s Advanced Clean Car II rule, which would phase out the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

Both the California rule and the federal proposal, if enacted, would help New Jersey significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions contributing to global warming. They also have the potential to improve the unhealthy air that blankets much of New Jersey, often concentrated in densely urban communities. The new rule by the Biden administration, however, is viewed by some as a more flexible and less disruptive way to fight climate change.

No early mandate

According to the agency’s projections, the tougher emission standards could lead to two-thirds of new light-duty vehicle sales to be electric vehicles in the 2032 model year and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales. Unlike the California program, the federal proposal would not mandate auto manufacturers to meet more stringent electric vehicle sales by increasing percentages until reaching 100% in 2035.

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Through 2055, the agency projects the tougher pollution standards would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions, or equivalent to twice the total of such emissions in 2022.

The new emission standards, detailed in separate proposals, cover light-duty and medium-duty vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. The proposals are designed to give auto manufacturers flexibility to comply with the standards using new emission control strategies, but in the long run will lead the industry to opt for electrifying vehicles as the most cost-effective way, according to experts.

“I think the EPA offers a very aggressive, but perhaps more flexible way to achieve the goal,’’ said Jim Appleton, president of New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers. The state should reconsider the California rule given the tough new standards proposed by the Biden administration, he said.

Economic implications

Raymond Cantor, deputy chief government affairs officer for the NJBIA (New Jersey Business & Industry Association), agreed. “The question is whether it still makes sense economically and environmentally to move ahead with the California rule,’’ Cantor said.

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New Jersey had approximately 90,000 electric vehicles on the road as 2023 began, or less than 2% of vehicles on the road, according to one estimate.

The Biden administration claimed the transition to clean vehicles will save the average consumer $12,000 in fuel and maintenance costs over the lifetime of a vehicle. Overall, the EPA estimates that the benefits of the new standards would exceed at least $1 trillion.

Others were skeptical. The electrification of the vehicle fleet will require up to 40% of all the current electricity in the U.S., according to Kaitlin Hammons, vice president of the Consumer Energy Alliance. “That will only drive bills higher, further increasing the cost of raising a family or running a business — permanently,’’ she said.