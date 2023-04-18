When people are discharged from substance-use treatment programs, they often need further services — things like in-person contacts, chat features and visits. These services and more will now be available to people in recovery in New Jersey, thanks to a $1.5 million federally funded program being offered by the Department of Human Services. The Recovery Management Check-Up service will be offered statewide for nine months to people with substance use disorder who have been discharged from treatment.

“At Human Services, we understand that addiction is a chronic disease and to effectively treat this disease, long-term management must be implemented. That is the basis of a Recovery-Management Service,” said Deputy Commissioner of Health Services Lisa Asare. “Through RMC, long-term care will be provided with monthly follow-up meetings and calls with discharged clients who have substance use disorder to identify and meet the need for further interventions. The Department is pleased to award these contracts that will help change lives affected by substance use.”

Treatment providers can refer clients to the program. The department is also offering additional support for those who need check-ups past nine months. Self-help meetings, food pantries and sober houses will all be employed to help those in recovery remain in recovery.