Since 2015, some 22,000 new affordable housing units were built, or are now under construction in New Jersey.

That’s proof, housing advocates say in a new report, that the current process for implementing the so-called Mount Laurel doctrine is working in a state with rampant housing segregation that filters into schools, the economy and society as a whole. The report provides the first count of new affordable housing construction in roughly a decade.

The report by the Fair Share Housing Center found the annual rate of construction of affordable housing has nearly doubled since the state Supreme Court put the process back into the hands of the judiciary. That rate exceeds the housing built in the years after the court first ruled that all municipalities have an obligation to provide their “fair share” of low-cost housing and the Legislature passed the Fair Housing Act that codified the requirement.

“We know from national research that exclusionary zoning predicts whether a place will be racially and economically segregated, how high housing costs will be, and levels of homelessness,” said Adam Gordon, executive director of the Fair Share Housing Center.

The report calls residential segregation “one of the strongest tenets of systemic racism in America” and states that segregation “must be eradicated if we are to have any hope for a truly integrated society that gives voice to the promise of all Americans being created equal.”

The work that Fair Share began a half-century ago has resulted in home construction that has helped to “dismantle exclusion,” Gordon said, and that in turn “has created racial, economic and social integration.”

Changing demographics

He cited West Windsor in Mercer County, which has a high-rated school district. According to Gordon, 99% of the growth in the township’s Black population and 69% of the growth in the Latino population in the last decade occurred in the census tract with three Mount Laurel developments.

Similarly, the report shows that a section of Hillsborough in Somerset County, where two inclusionary developments were built in the 2010s has seen its Black population more than triple and its Hispanic population nearly double.

The 21,891 affordable housing units built or under construction between 2015 and 2022, which have provided homes for more than 50,000 New Jerseyans, is likely an undercount, Gordon said. No state office tracks affordable housing units anymore and the methodology Fair Share used likely missed some new units, such as those used for supportive housing. It also did not include existing homes that were rehabilitated and brought up to modern standards and ones where the 30-year affordability requirement was set to expire but was renewed.

One goal of the report is to spread the secrets of Fair Share’s success across the nation to help others work to increase the stock of affordable homes and decrease segregation. Connecticut’s legislature is currently considering a bill that would implement a similar fair-share requirement in that state.

Before the Supreme Court’s rulings, many municipalities had zoning rules in place for single-family homes only, while affordable housing tended to be concentrated in high-rise buildings in the cities.

Affordable housing looks different today, with many inclusionary and mixed-use developments. The report found that nearly 70,000 new units in developments that include low-cost homes were built in the nearly 350 municipalities that have been involved in Mount Laurel court cases, with roughly 3 in 10 units affordable and the rest market-rate.

‘Long denied’

“These homes have opened up opportunities in places that have long denied them, mainly in places with median incomes over $100,000 a year and that are less racially diverse than our state as a whole,” Gordon said.

One example is Mount Laurel itself, the Burlington County municipality where a lawsuit over exclusionary zoning became the source of a series of state Supreme Court rulings that bear the town’s name. Last year, Mount Laurel elected its first Black mayor, something Gordon said “would have been unthinkable 50 years ago.”

Initially, the courts heard cases brought by developers and advocates seeking to build housing that families of low or moderate income could afford. In 1985, the Legislature passed the Fair Housing Act that created the Council on Affordable Housing to oversee the process and make it less burdensome and costly. Soon municipal officials were complaining that the council was setting unreasonably high housing quotas, but advocates later said the numbers were too low. The last COAH housing rules, adopted in 2008, drew a challenge from Fair Share that led to the state Supreme Court kicking the responsibility for housing determinations back to the courts.

‘This stuff is not easy. There are many people who support this, and many, many residents of communities that oppose it…’ — Adam Gordon, Fair Share Housing Center

Fair Share has been a party to some 350 municipal housing cases, nearly all of them now settled. The center estimates these settlements will result in about 50,000 affordable housing units being built, many in developments that include market-rate housing, which helps underwrite the cost of housing that must be sold or rented for lower amounts. Some communities, and lawmakers representing them, have complained their towns are forced to allow for the construction of hundreds of units to meet their quotas, although most of these were agreed to through settlements, rather than ordered by a judge.

An example of that came up just hours after Fair Share released its report during a news conference Wednesday. During an Assembly Budget Committee hearing on the Department of Community Affairs’ proposed budget, Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz (R-Union) questioned leaders in the department — which oversees housing issues — about the fact that the state agency no longer plays any role in municipal affordable housing obligations.

Let lawmakers weigh in?

“Does the administration have any plans to take a bigger part in affordable housing obligations or are you satisfied with the current process where it’s court settlements?” Munoz asked. “I mean, we’re hearing from all our municipalities about overdevelopment, high-density housing. And the commissioner of DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) admitted that we have a correlation between high-density housing and flooding issues … We’ve left it up to the courts. Is it the administration’s policy to keep it that way or to possibly move it back to the Legislature so that we could make some adjustments to it?”

Gordon addressed that issue during the morning news conference, saying New Jersey needs to be doing more, not moving backward.

“There are definitely some that have called for going backwards or reinstating past systems that were not as effective and I think that gets to the question about the Legislature and the politics of this,” he said. “This stuff is not easy. There are many people who support this, and many, many residents of communities that oppose it … There’s so much need and demand for these homes and we need to be doing more and building more.”

One proof of the demand Gordon cited was the fact that 9,000 people applied recently for just 29 affordable homes in Cherry Hill.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey released a report last year that found only 31 affordable homes exist in New Jersey for every 100 extremely low-income renter households, those with incomes of around $30,000. And New Jersey typically ranks among the most expensive states for housing in the nation.

Gordon said he hopes the report will also help lay the groundwork for the next round of reevaluating municipalities’ affordable housing obligations for another decade, which is set to begin in 2025.

“One of the things that we are hoping is that a lot of the lessons from this report about what has been effective,” he said, “and the fact that what’s happened since 2015 has been a lot more effective than what happened before is hopefully something that we can use to shape what happens in the next 10 years.”

— Graphics by Colleen O’Dea