A new study from the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University shows that more women hold municipal office in the state than last year. But the increase is truly negligible — 30.6%, up from 29.9% in 2022. And New Jersey still falls behind the national average when it comes to women’s representation in municipal office. Nationally, women hold 32.1% of local seats. In New Jersey, the tally is 30.6%.

In contrast, in both Alaska and Arizona, women hold 45.1% of local seats — the most in the country. Meanwhile, North Dakota has the lowest percentage of women holding local seats, just 20%.