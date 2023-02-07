Since recreational marijuana was approved in 2020 in New Jersey, much of the focus has been on the development of a related industry in the state. But let’s not forget medical cannabis patients, of whom there are over 6 million in the United States.

Americans for Safe Access just released its report for 2022, grading each state on access to medical cannabis, affordability and patient rights. It gave New Jersey a score of 64.71%, which translated to a C+ grade.

In its “State of the States” report, the ASA pointed out that New Jersey is one of the few states where people are allowed to purchase cannabis but residents are not allowed to grow their own plants at home.

New Jerseyans who use medicinal cannabis also provided feedback; they said the state is focused too much on corporate cannabis rather than patient accessibility.

ASA recommended the Patient Focused Certificate Program for New Jersey. “The PFC training program prepares individuals to understand state and local regulations and to learn required safety and operational protocols, while teaching them the basics of cannabis as medicine and common therapeutic uses of cannabis,” the report said.

None of the 48 states with medical cannabis laws earned an A on their report card. Some of the higher-ranking states were Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Illinois and Michigan, all of which earned a grade of B-.