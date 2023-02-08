Credit: (AP Photo/Amelia C. Warden)

The coronavirus shocked New Jersey’s school system, with mandated school shutdowns halting traditional education models. As parents dealt with a global health emergency along with school closures, some turned to home-schooling to take control of their children’s education.

The percentage of home-schooled students in New Jersey quadrupled during the 2020-2021 school year, according to data released by the state Department of Education. But the number of home-schoolers in the state is only a quarter of a percent of all school students, or about 5,326 students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

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“You simply cannot use data from 2020-21 to draw any conclusions about ‘increased interest in homeschooling in New Jersey post-pandemic’ because the state was not post-pandemic. We were smack-dab in the raging middle of a pandemic,” said Steven Baker, communications director for the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union. [Full disclosure: The NJEA is an underwriter of NJ Spotlight News.]

But home-schooling organizations note that the increases in enrollment seen during the pandemic have not dissipated since public schools reopened. In November 2020, the Princeton Learning Cooperative’s enrollment numbers began increasing dramatically, according to Joel Hammon, co-founder of the “learning community,” which blends in-person classes with the flexibility of home-schooling. Hammon said that although some families did return to traditional schooling methods after restrictions were lifted, many stayed.

Shift in perception

Further, advocates note a shift in the perception of alternative schooling methods. Many families were exposed to home-schooling for the first time and found it to be beneficial.

Researchers at Boston University and the University of Michigan examined that perception shift in a 2021 study that analyzed the pandemic’s effect on public and private schools as well as home-schooling. They found that the pandemic “altered families’ attachment to public schooling.”

‘You simply cannot use data from 2020-21 to draw any conclusions about ‘increased interest in homeschooling in New Jersey post-pandemic’ because the state was not post-pandemic. We were smack-dab in the raging middle of a pandemic.’ — Steven Baker, New Jersey Education Association

The increase in home-schooling was not in New Jersey alone. In New York City, K-5 students switching to home-schooling increased 119% since the 2019-2020 school year, based on a Chalkbeat analysis.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s experimental Household Pulse Survey, the number of people nationally that were home-schooling at the start of the 2020-2021 school year doubled in comparison to the previous school year.

Home-schooling regulations

Despite an increase in interest, home-schooling has historically accounted for a small percentage of students, and still does. But for those who engage in the alternative schooling method, what does the process look like?

Home-school laws differs from state to state. In New Jersey, much of the structuring is left up to parents.

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In comparison, states such as Pennsylvania — where home-schooling is highly regulated — require home-school teachers to have a high school diploma; a notarized affidavit must be filed with the local school superintendent by a certain date, and instructional hours are regulated.

New Jersey requires the home-schooled child to receive “equivalent” teaching instruction. Although “equivalent” does not mean “identical,” parents must follow that ruling. Failure to do so has landed some in legal trouble, according to Scott A. Woodruff, director of legal and legislative advocacy at the Home School Legal Defense Association. Still, parents are free to hand-select materials and education programs.

That hands-off approach, though, does not mean legislators are keeping their hands off the issue. Currently in committee, a bill (A-1041) would mandate inclusivity in extracurricular activities for home-schooled students and include various activities not limited to clubs, sports programs and theatrical productions. As it stands, local boards of education may allow home-schooled students to participate in extracurriculars such as sports but are not required by law to do so.

— Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to identify Boston University as one of two universities involved in a study on the pandemic’s effect on schooling.