A major upgrade of legal protections for an estimated 130,000 temporary workers in New Jersey will go into effect later this year after Gov. Phil Murphy formally enacted a “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” on Monday.

Worker advocates are cheering Murphy’s action, saying it puts New Jersey at the top of a list of states that are improving conditions for temporary workers, including those hired to bolster the staff of the ever-growing warehouse industry.

Among other key provisions, the law puts in place new wage protections for temporary workers, as well as business-certification requirements for temporary service firms.

It also enhances state oversight of the staffing industry, which both worker advocates and business groups say is an important, but often overlooked, component of the New Jersey economy.

But as worker advocates are hailing Murphy and legislative sponsors for their persistence in getting the measure passed in narrow votes, business groups have continued to raise concerns about some of the law’s individual provisions, including one that requires wage and benefit parity with full-time staff.

Meanwhile, altogether new legislation is already being drafted to address other concerns about the law, even though its provisions won’t take effect until 90 days from now.

In all, there are more than 100 licensed temporary service agencies in New Jersey that collectively employ more than 127,000 workers, according to the law’s sponsors.

Despite the robust numbers, such workers are frequently denied benefits and shortchanged earned wages, even though they are often forced to work in unsafe conditions, the sponsors said.

Key provisions

The law will require temporary service agencies in New Jersey to keep written records that spell out key terms of employment in the worker’s preferred language, including hours worked and the rate of pay for each worker.

Deductions for meals and equipment also cannot bring a laborer’s pay below minimum wage, according to the law, which also calls for those hired by temporary agencies to be provided with key details about workers’ compensation and contact information for the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Anti-retaliation and wage-parity provisions are also included in the law, which passed both houses of the Legislature last summer, but was later returned to lawmakers for revisions via a conditional veto from Murphy.

Among the additions made by Murphy was the inclusion of a $1 million appropriation for the labor department to ensure “robust enforcement” of the new protections.

Other notable changes made in Murphy’s conditional veto included a revision of the definition of a temporary laborer and the addition of more time before the new standards become effective to enable state agencies to be fully prepared to enforce them.

‘Our temporary workers, regardless of their race or status, are key contributors to the workforce in our state.’ — Gov. Phil Murphy

The revised version of the legislation passed the Assembly in October with 41 votes in favor, the minimum amount needed to make it out of the 80-member chamber. It cleared the 40-member Senate by a 21-15 margin late last week.

Murphy, a second-term Democrat, praised the economic contributions made by temporary workers in a statement issued Monday.

“Our temporary workers, regardless of their race or status, are key contributors to the workforce in our state,” Murphy said.

In its own statement, Make the Road New Jersey, an advocacy group that heavily lobbied for the law, called the enactment the “beginning of a new chapter where temp workers will have the respect, dignity and safety they deserve.”

“Too many temp workers have lost their lives on the job or been subject to wage theft or retaliation,” said Janeth Caicedo, a group member whose brother was killed in a workplace accident in 2019.

Caicedo also praised bill sponsors for continuing to put the measure up for votes, including in the Senate, where business groups lobbied heavily against it in recent weeks.

‘Logistical burdens’

Among the concerns raised by the NJBIA (New Jersey Business & Industry Association), according to Alexis Bailey, the association’s vice president of government affairs, is a requirement that temporary workers receive the average compensation rate and benefits, or the cash equivalent of the average cost of benefits, being paid to a company’s full-time employees.

“There are also many logistical burdens to consider as temp agencies contract with multiple businesses that offer different benefits packages,” said Bailey, who also raised concerns about New Jersey becoming an outlier among other states in this area. “All of this will serve to make it extremely difficult to provide jobs for temporary workers.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Atlantic) said he is already drafting bipartisan legislation that will seek to address some of the concerns that were raised by the business groups.

One measure would require the labor department to study the effects of temporary employment on the state’s broader workforce. Another would seek to establish a transportation grant program to help offset such costs for temporary service agencies.

“Although, on balance, everyone agreed that the main provisions of the legislation warranted support, I understand the concerns of the business community and those who didn’t support the [law],” said Polistina, who was one of the 21 senators who voted in favor of sending the measure to Murphy’s desk last week.