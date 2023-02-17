On Chat Box this week, David Cruz talks with Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise about her hit-and-run accident in July, which drew national attention and resulted in a $5,000 fine and a suspended license. In her first TV interview, DeGise discusses the incident and responds to ongoing calls for her resignation.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.