Democratic and Republican perspectives on how Biden did: Chat Box

On Chat Box this week, David Cruz discusses President Biden’s State of the Union Address with Republican strategist Chris Russell and LeRoy Jones Jr., chairman of the New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

Plus, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and Peter Ulu, owner and CEO of the PORTX import-export delivery company, talk about relief efforts in Paterson for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.