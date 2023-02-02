The Department of Human Services has ongoing efforts to contribute to NurtureNJ, first lady Tammy Murphy’s initiative to reduce maternal mortality in New Jersey. As part of that effort, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that NJ FamilyCare increased reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. NJ FamilyCare is a publicly funded health insurance program, the state’s Medicaid and CHIP program. It covers 30% of the state’s births – 30,000 births each year.

“Ensuring every New Jersey mother and baby has access to quality maternal health care gets us one important step closer to becoming the gold standard of maternal and infant health,” said Murphy.

The NurtureNJ program is also expanding coverage 365 days postpartum through NJ FamilyCare and allowing all licensed midwives to participate as NJ FamilyCare providers. The goal of increased reimbursement rates is to provide equitable care for all, especially mothers of color who face higher rates of mortality in New Jersey.

“For the first time in New Jersey, all services covered within NJ FamilyCare will be reimbursed at the same rate—whether provided by midwives or physicians—making the midwifery model of care, with proven positive outcomes, more accessible to all,” said Julie Blumenfeld, the director for Nurse Midwifery at the Rutgers University School of Nursing program. “Thanks to the efforts of Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, the goal of making New Jersey the safest and most equitable place to give birth and be born is becoming a reality.”