Gov. Phil Murphy recently established a task force, mostly of representatives of the state’s major education interest groups, to investigate the state’s current teacher shortage problem and develop recommendations to address it. Absent from the governor’s message but perhaps left for the study committee to ascertain is the scope and scale of the shortage.

Advisory groups are often created to allow policymakers to avoid having to deal immediately with complex and politically sensitive matters, especially when quick and easy solutions are not readily available — which may be the case here.

Urban districts have been chronically understaffed for decades. But now that other districts are facing shortages, albeit on a smaller scale, the issue has gained far greater currency.

The current teacher shortage exists for varied reasons. Among these are the COVID-19 pandemic, a spate of teacher retirements, a restrictive residency requirement, a tight labor market and fewer graduating education majors.

The increased pressure on teachers working in a remote learning environment likely accelerated some retirements, though the state’s liberal pension policies allowing teachers to retire with full pensions and nearly fully-paid health benefits after 25 years of service might have also encouraged an early exit.

Alarming trend

New Jersey Policy Perspective research does show an alarming trend — a rapid decline in the number of New Jersey college students earning teaching degrees. From more than 5,000 in 2011 to about 3,500 in 2020, the research shows a serious shortfall in new teachers available to keep up with future demand.

Many reasons explain the move away from teacher education programs. The private sector now provides more lucrative and less traditional, structured and stressful jobs for new college graduates. And, the doors have opened wide for women, long disproportionately represented among public school teachers, to avail themselves of other career opportunities in much greater numbers.

To maintain a degree of comity, the task force is likely to produce a consensus-driven report that avoids substantive reforms and focuses instead on costly recommendations: raising salaries sharply for new teachers accompanied by an increase in the pay of all teachers, reducing school employees’ health benefit contributions and enhancing pension benefits for recent hires. Other proposals will concentrate on recruiting and retaining more new teachers, especially minority members, allowing easier and broader access for those seeking to enter the profession and improving the public perception of teachers and the work they do.

Here are several long-standing controversial and politically fraught issues that should but probably won’t be included in the task force’s report.

One issue is the impact of the collective bargaining process on teacher recruitment and retention. Another is the effect of intense competition among school districts with varying financial means trying to employ a limited number of quality staff. The third issue is in reference to the qualitative differences among the limited number of teacher candidates, and the fourth is whether school administrators can effectively monitor and enforce mandated performance standards for a new generation of teachers.

Unions’ priorities

The primary objectives of teachers unions, which have the largest single number of task force members and incidentally, enormous political clout, are to increase the number of dues-paying members, advocate aggressively for their needs, ensure through local negotiations and state legislative action that these individuals earn more, work less time, gain greater job security and secure generous post-retirement benefits.

Finding a solution to the teacher shortage is not usually a high union priority, nor should it be expected to be. Unions pay scant attention to teachers’ starting salaries or to the quality and retention of new hires. These matters, they would point out, are reserved for school boards and administrators to manage.

The present law has allowed many unions — through restrictive negotiated provisions — to reduce starting salaries, ensure that senior staff members receive larger increases and limit additional salary credit new hires may receive for prior work experience. Artificially imposed salary constraints discourage individuals in a tight employment market from pursuing teaching positions.

Commonly negotiated compensation models, or salary guides, that require teachers with the same experience and academic background to receive the same level of compensation undermine the goal of increasing the number of quality teachers and fail to reflect the true market value of certain teaching positions.

Expecting a rare, newly minted teacher of physics or a novice bilingual teacher who is also eligible to teach high school chemistry to accept the average state minimum starting salary of around $57,000 defies basic economic logic.

Lifting negotiated limits on what new teachers qualified to take hard-to-fill assignments are paid would be a constructive first step.

Financial incentives

Offering financial incentives to existing staff eligible to fill critical teacher vacancies over time could generate a larger pool of candidates needed to fill evolving chronic areas of teacher need. And a liberal tuition reimbursement program would incentivize staff to obtain additional credentials that authorize them to teach, for example, subjects like special education, bilingual education, math and sciences, for which they would earn additional pay.

If doctors and other professionals are paid according to their level of specialization and difficulty, the same should be true also for teachers working in highly specialized areas or more challenging work settings.

Improving starting salaries — locally, by legislation or both — should increase the teaching profession’s appeal and overall recruitment efforts, but by how much is unclear.

The task force will also probably not address socioeconomic factors that allow wealthy and sometimes larger districts with superior working conditions to pay novice teachers more.

To address these inequities, bold legislative action to dramatically reduce the state’s approximately 600 school districts through mandated regionalization must be considered, a threatening proposition for most special-interest groups focused on protecting members’ jobs and for state politicians fearful of local community backlash. Far fewer districts would reduce critical staffing needs by more efficiently deploying teaching staff to serve larger numbers of students across current district lines.

Of critical, perhaps overlooked, importance is whether the teacher shortfall is a function of a quantitative or a qualitative problem, or both. The long-range implication of hiring lesser qualified teachers who may acquire tenure and remain embedded in the profession for the next 30-40 years underperforming many of their colleagues is deeply worrisome in today’s tight job market.

Further relaxing established professional standards to allow easier and quicker entry into the teaching profession with less time for preparation, training and other current professional requirements, even on a temporary basis, will almost certainly impose far greater responsibilities and financial costs on local school officials to more closely monitor the performance of less vetted and more inexperienced new hires. It may also increase staff turnover for those unable to meet local district performance standards.

Even though heavily comprised of special interests, the task force can still serve a useful purpose if it broadens its view from the obvious issues to greater institutional barriers.

The teacher shortage involves more than a matter of responding to the demand for and increasing the supply of quality teachers; it requires a hard look at not only the future of the profession but also the many current statewide and local policies and practices that got us to this point.