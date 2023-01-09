Credit: Anomalous_A via Flickr

There’s a new dispute over who pays for the cleanup of the upper Passaic River, threatening yet another delay in removing or capping a cocktail of contaminants almost 40 years after the federal government made the river and a nearby industrial site part of its Superfund program.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is at odds with Occidental Chemical Corp, also known as OxyChem, owner of the notoriously polluted Diamond Alkali Superfund Site at Newark. At issue: how much the company pays for the cleanup and whether it can defray those costs by suing dozens of other polluters for their share.

The EPA has proposed that some of the cleanup cost will be met by 85 industrial companies that dumped toxic materials including the pesticide DDT, mercury, copper, lead and dioxin into the river and the surrounding environment over decades. Dioxin was used to make the defoliant Agent Orange during the Vietnam War

The companies have agreed to pay a total of $150 million toward cleaning up all 17 miles of the river’s upper and lower sections, the EPA said on Dec. 15 in a settlement plan that is now subject to court approval. By contrast, the agency estimates the total cost of the cleanup at $1.8 billion.

The EPA settlement is strongly opposed by OxyChem which took on liability for the severely contaminated site when it merged with Diamond Shamrock Chemicals Co. in 1986.

Since then, Occidental has worked to contain the contamination in projects that include covering polluted sediment in the lower section of the river; building a flood wall, and conducting an investigation that found dioxin in the riverbed, with its highest concentrations near the Lister Avenue, Newark site where Agent Orange was made.

OxyChem balks at EPA plan

Despite its history of cooperation with the EPA, Occidental now refuses to accept the agency’s plan to pay for the cleanup of a nine-mile stretch of the upper river, saying it would end up paying nearly all of the estimated $441 million cost for that section. It argues that the other companies in the federal plan would pay far less than they are responsible for.

“OxyChem has long cooperated voluntarily with EPA,” the company said in a document filed with federal court in Newark on Dec. 23. “But EPA’s actions now leave OxyChem no choice but to intervene in this case to protect its own rights and the public interest.”

OxyChem asked the court to allow it to intervene in the EPA’s proposed settlement and to give it more time to submit comments on the case to the attorney general.

The legal sparring may mean that the cleanup of one of the nation’s most toxic and costly Superfund sites is deferred again, leaving local people still exposed to the contaminants.

Meanwhile, OxyChem is awaiting EPA’s response to its plan for cleaning up the lower 8.3 miles of the river. It has also offered to design the agency’s selected remedy for the upper stretch, on condition that it would retain its right to sue the other companies for their “fair share” of the cleanup costs, said spokesman Eric Moses. The EPA estimates the cost of cleaning up the lower stretch at $1.38 billion.

The company said the EPA turned down its offer of voluntary cooperation, and instead determined an “allocation” of costs for cleaning up the upper river that will let the other responsible parties pay what it called a “minor” share of the cleanup cost.

The EPA declined to comment on the company’s charges, saying it would respond in court. It named the river and the Newark factory site to the National Priorities List of the Superfund program in 1984.

OxyChem argued that only partial recovery of the costs would violate the Superfund law — AKA CERCLA (Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act) — which states that the government should obtain the full costs of cleanup from the polluters.

Waiting game

By proposing to allow most polluters to pay just a fraction of the total cleanup cost, “the United States sends the message that companies are better off denying for years their responsibility for Superfund cleanups (as Defendants have done) than cooperating and performing the necessary work (as OxyChem has done)” the company said.

If the agency had accepted the offer, work on the river “would already be well on its way,” OxyChem’s filing said.

The EPA’s cost plan is “factually and legally flawed” because it is based on the parties’ submissions about their own liability, which have never been subject to cross-examination in court, the company said in the 23-page filing.

Its arguments were also made in a recent NJ Spotlight News op-ed by Charlie Weiss, the company’s senior vice president. He said the company should be able to sue other defendants to seek their share of the cleanup cost but that the EPA is fighting the company’s efforts to take the matters to court.

“Astonishingly, EPA … seeks to shield them from being sued to collect on the real cost of the cleanup, even though that contradicts U.S. law,” Weiss wrote.

“Determining how much each company should contribute to the cleanup is an important, serious process,” he said. “That is why Congress, in enacting the Superfund law, entrusted courts — rather than the EPA — with responsibility for allocating liability. Only a court of law has the power to compel companies to submit evidence under oath and penalty of perjury if they lie, conceal or knowingly discard evidence.”

Jeff Tittel, former director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said OxyChem’s objections to the proposed EPA settlement are part of a long-term plan to minimize its own cleanup costs by delaying action so that contaminants are dispersed.

“Their strategy has always been that the more you can delay, the more the pollution spreads, and the fewer the hotspots to clean up,” he said. “The cleanup would be a lot cheaper.”