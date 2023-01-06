New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state.

Trade in species such as Japanese barberry, English ivy, and European water chestnut would be banned without a state permit. A council of public and private officials would coordinate policy related to invasive species, according to the bill advanced last month by the Senate’s Environment and Energy Committee.

If the bill becomes law, it would bring New Jersey into line with all but five states that have lists of banned invasives that have devastated native species and disrupted natural ecosystems. New Jersey is highly exposed to a flood of imported goods — which may contain invasive species of plants and animals — through the ports of Newark and Elizabeth, together among the nation’s busiest.

“It’s embarrassing” that New Jersey doesn’t yet have a law that seeks to control the problem, said Mike Van Clef, program director of the New Jersey Invasive Species Strike Team, a nonprofit that tries to stop new invasives from becoming established to the point where they threaten native species.

Van Clef wrote an invasive species management plan for the Corzine administration in 2009 but it was never implemented. With the progress of the latest bill in the Legislature, he’s more hopeful that the state will finally take steps to control a problem that he has called “beyond severe.”

Insidious damage

Conservationists say it’s hard for the public to recognize the drastic effect that invasive plants are having on the natural environment. Although a stand of trees might look like a profusion of growth, they may be choked with invasive plants that crowd out their native cousins and don’t support the insects and birds that naturally inhabit New Jersey’s environment.

Sen. Linda Greenstein, the bill’s cosponsor, has been trying to get similar measures passed since 2018 and said earlier bills aiming for the same goals have been around since at least 2015.

Now, she’s optimistic that the new measure will become law because of widespread agreement among lawmakers that it’s time for the state to get to grips with the problem. “It’s a really good bill,” said Greenstein (D-Middlesex). “I can’t picture anybody being against it.”

There was bipartisan support for the bill in the Senate panel at the Dec. 15 hearing, and that augurs well for its eventual passage, Van Clef said. “I’m more optimistic now than I have been in the last decade,” he added.

But he said the bill’s list of banned species is much shorter than the roughly 150 plants that probably should be included. In written testimony, Van Clef and other members of a group of invasive species experts said the named plants are “acceptable as a quick start, but it is only a small and static sample of commercial invasive threats.”

He said all the species on the current list were justified but that didn’t explain why others that should have been included did not appear.

Longer list needed

The group urged the proposed Invasive Species Council to be given the authority to write a longer list that would be covered by the bill and would offer greater protection to the state’s natural systems. Greenstein said she didn’t expect the bill’s list of species to be expanded but that the council — whose formation was added to the bill as an amendment — could add species if the bill becomes law.

“It can be added to by the new council or not,” she said. “If the experts are telling us that there are that many invasive species, it could be added to. If we start with this, that won’t be a bad thing, and we can add to it in the future.”

Amendments included adding the tree of heaven — a Chinese invasive where spotted lanternflies lay their eggs. Also covered by the amendments: exempting certain cultivars of otherwise invasive species if the cultivars themselves are not invasive and removing liability for any media that publish advertisements for plants covered by the bill.

In written testimony to the Senate panel, a group of nonprofits called the NJ Forest Task Force said it came to a “very strong consensus” that robust management of invasive species including plants, vertebrate and invertebrate animals, and pathogens is “imperative to protect New Jersey’s public and private forests as well as agricultural production and urban landscapes.” It also said invasives are worsening the impact of climate change on the natural environment.

The task force called for the final legislation to require that emerging invasives are a priority so that officials would have a better chance of eradicating them than the firmly established species such as Japanese stiltgrass, which are much more difficult to control because they are so widespread.

The task force is also hoping that the final bill does more to recognize that nearby states such as New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware already have lists of banned invasives, and that New Jersey should follow their lead.

“If the surrounding states say this is a problem, we should defer to them unless there is some reason we shouldn’t,” Van Clef said. “This regional coordination is a big point for invasive work.”

Lori Jenssen, executive director of the New Jersey Landscape and Nursery Association, a trade group, said the industry supports the bill as long it has time to adjust to the new requirements.

“Any change can have impact. However, we as an industry understand that things change and that New Jersey is not alone in trying to curb invasive species,” she said in a statement. “Providing that the legislation allows for a reasonable transition and the departments in charge of administering the program provide the proper guidance, the industry will be able to adjust.”

The trade group expects that the bill would help to curb invasive species, and that it looks forward to working with the planned Invasive Species Council, Jenssen said.

The bill now awaits a vote by the full Senate. In the Assembly, an identical bill awaits consideration by the Agriculture and Food Security Committee.