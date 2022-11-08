Gov. Phil Murphy is the latest to weigh on the rise in auto thefts in New Jersey. The governor has promised tougher penalties against criminal gangs involved in a wave of thefts he described as having “risen to near epidemic levels.” At a news conference Monday, Murphy said reducing vehicle thefts “will also reduce the occurrence of violent crime, as we know that too often stolen cars are used in shootings or other acts of violence.” He noted that auto thefts in the state were down in September and October compared to the same months in 2021.

In October, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) said, “Not only are members of our community having cars stolen, but their sense of safety and security is being stolen as well,” when she and Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska introduced the Auto Theft Prevention Act with the goal of giving states and local law enforcement agencies $30 million in federal funding to combat the thefts and trafficking in stolen vehicles.

In August, state Sens. Richard Codey (D-Essex) and Anthony Bucco (R-Morris) announced their own plans for legislation that, among other things, would toughen the penalties for juveniles involved in auto thefts. Codey said, “These gangs are turning children into criminals by recruiting juveniles to steal cars.”

Some 14,320 cars were reported stolen in New Jersey in 2021, a 22% increase from 2020, according to the State Police. By this August, the number was already at 9,000 and expected to reach a new record by year’s end.