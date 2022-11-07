Credit: (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers.

Andrea Lovas, of Blairstown, has pressed for the legislation after her foster son was sexually assaulted twice by his 9-year-old roommate during the middle of the day seven years ago when receiving psychiatric treatment at Newark Beth Israel Hospital. Her son was seven years old at the time.

“But in the hospital setting, because of course we did report this and there was an investigation, it was determined that my foster son did not even get the minimum 15 minutes. They checked on him every 23 to 29 minutes,” Lovas told lawmakers earlier this week.

“This was devastating to our family. We had had this child for four years at that point along with his biological sibling. And this child had a number of issues, and this tore apart our family,” she said.

New Jersey Department of Health licensure regulations do not include a requirement for 15-minute checks, said Nancy Kearney, a spokeswoman for the department, in a statement. The plan of care for each patient includes the appropriate supervision based on the patient’s unique and specific needs, she said.

What’s in the bill

The bill requires a home, program or facility director to designate trained staff members who would provide active, visual supervision 24 hours a day, seven days a week of each child at the facility. This would include video monitoring with equipment capable of streaming live video to a remote location. Video monitoring of a child would only be allowed if one or more of the designated staff members can continuously and actively watch the child via monitor, according to the bill.

A child receiving treatment at a facility would never be left unsupervised by designated staff members, except when that child is using the bathroom, showering or changing facilities or be left alone with one or more children without active, visual supervision by designated staff members, the bill reads.

‘I shudder to imagine how many times it has continued to happen because children continue to be left alone in the middle of the day.’ — Andrea Lovas, who has been campaigning for the legislation

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Steven Oroho (R-Morris) and Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer), was the subject of a hearing last week by the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee. It’s now under consideration in the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Lovas’ foster son eventually went to a group home for about nine months where he received the highest level of care provided and was supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week. After he came home, he began offending against his younger biological sibling, Lovas testified before the committee last Monday. As a result, he had to be moved into a home with no other children, and the family’s adoption plan could not continue, she said.

“It was absolutely devastating for our entire family. The reverberations of this continue to this day,” she said. “This was seven years ago that I began working on this, trying to get a bill passed so that this would never happen again, and in seven years I shudder to imagine how many times it has continued to happen because children continue to be left alone in the middle of the day.”

A need for single rooms

The issues raised by Lovas in her testimony and by the bill, are about more than regular checks on patients, but the need for facilities to have units with one bed in each room, said Dr. Stephen M. Scheinthal, the chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine and president of the New Jersey Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.

“Instead of semi-private double occupancy rooms, child units really should be single rooms,” he said. “Because many of these units were designed in the seventies or the eighties. The issues with kids are very different. There’s a lot more openness about sexuality, about questioning gender, some kids are much more violent, and if you think about it in this case, which is horrible, if those kids were in private rooms, that may not have happened.”

Single occupancy rooms are becoming “the norm” for medical patients but psychiatric units are lagging far behind, according to Scheinthal.

Children must be monitored closely because they can show increased levels of impulsivity, engage in high-risk behaviors, such as self-harm, or behaviors that are related to disordered eating, according to Darian Eletto, the director of outpatient behavioral health at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

But those close to the patient must also be involved in the treatment process, Eletto said.

“It’s such an important component to have a family involved — a caregiver, a loved one involved — in treatment because the success of treatment depends on the unit as a whole,” Eletto said. “It’s not the patient who’s involved in treatment; it has to be everybody. … So having an advocate for the patient to step up when the patient … can’t even emotionally or physically stand up for themselves, it’s so important because it really does help the treatment outcome.”