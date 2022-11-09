Credit: (PSE&G)

New Jersey is trying to kick-start its lagging efforts to develop energy storage, but a proposal to bar electric utilities from owning such projects is running into opposition.

The New Jersey Clean Energy program touts its new initiative as a critical foundation for establishing long-term energy storage in New Jersey, a goal that has so far remained elusive for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

Energy storage is crucial in transitioning to a clean-energy future, particularly one that relies on intermittent sources of renewable energy, such as solar power and offshore wind energy as New Jersey plans to do. When those supplies falter, the electric grid would remain stable by using power injected into the system from energy storage devices.

To date, however, New Jersey’s efforts to develop energy storage have failed to achieve legislative- established goals and endorsed by the Murphy administration. The state fell well short of developing 600 megawatts of storage by the end of 2021, a miss that makes a target of 2,000 MW by 2030 all the more difficult. New Jersey had over 500 MW of storage either installed or in the production pipeline as of last June.

The new initiative, dubbed the Storage Incentive Proposal, aims to create a framework for reaching that goal at the same time, deploying enough energy storage to decrease greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. The proposal also seeks to steer energy storage into communities overburdened with pollution.

Rely mostly on private capital?

The proposal, now the subject of a proceeding involving stakeholders, utility executives, staff and others, is focused on mostly relying on private capital to finance the effort. Ratepayer-funded incentives also will be used to stimulate investment in energy storage projects connected to the distribution system and grid supply projects.

The rationale behind that approach is to limit to the extent possible the public money needed to encourage such investments. It also appears to be why the agency is proposing that the state’s four electric utilities do not own and operate energy storage projects that would be funded by their customers on their monthly bills.

As the state has continued to roll out its plan to transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy, there has been a growing focus on what this will end up costing the public. The total cost will likely run into tens of billions of dollars to build robust solar and offshore wind industries, as well as electrify the transportation and building sectors, according to critics.

Making the case for utilities

Paul Heitmann, a program manager at BPU, said the state hopes to be aggressive in its push to develop energy storage. “We are not going to leave anything on the table for energy storage and emission reductions,’’ he said at a virtual meeting on the proposal.

At the meeting, several speakers expressed concern about excluding utilities from owning energy storage projects. “EDCs (Electric Distribution Companies) have a role to play. Energy storage wears many hats,’’ said Shihab Kuran, the CEO of Power Edison, a mobile energy storage company.

MD Sakib, representing Rockland Electric, agreed. “Wholesale markets have developed very slowly,’’ he said. “It is important that utility ownership should be part of this process.’’

Kathleen Smith, managing counsel at PSEG, agreed, adding that utilities will enter markets where the private sector has chosen not to enter.

But others argued if the state wants a truly competitive market, it should not allow utilities to participate in the sector.