Credit: (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Nearly a decade after it was legalized in New Jersey, online casino gambling now generates millions of dollars in annual tax revenue and is credited with helping maintain the casino industry’s footing in the South Jersey economy.

But unless state lawmakers renew the law that first authorized online casino gambling, it would no longer be legal, starting late next year.

A bipartisan bill moving in the Legislature would not make legalized casino gambling permanent, but instead would allow it to occur for at least another 10 years.

Advocates who want to see online casino gambling remain legal in New Jersey say it has provided a key lifeline for the industry in Atlantic City, including during the economic shutdowns ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy throughout the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as the 10-year renewal measure is advancing in Trenton, concerns are also being raised about increasing rates of gambling addiction and whether more should be done to help problem gamblers who no longer have to drive to Atlantic City to place their bets.

Reaching out to gambling addicts

“People are in need of help,” Felicia Grondin, executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, said on Monday during a meeting of the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee.

“It’s usually detected when it’s too late, when people have lost their kid’s college fund (and) when they’ve lost their homes,” Grondin said of gambling addictions.

The law that first established legalized online casino gambling in New Jersey was enacted in 2013 by then-Gov. Chris Christie. At the time, the casino industry in Atlantic City was still reeling from the effects of the 2007-2009 Great Recession, as well as facing new competition after casino gambling was legalized in neighboring states, such as New York and Pennsylvania.

During an Assembly committee hearing several weeks ago, Assemblyman Don Guardian (R-Atlantic) said online casino gambling has quickly become “an integral part of gaming in New Jersey.”

“It’s one of the reasons that we still have the casinos in Atlantic City,” said Guardian, who served as mayor of Atlantic City from 2014 to 2017.

“Obviously, this has put a lot of people back to work and kept those casinos open through a very important time,” said Assemblyman Ralph Caputo (D-Essex), who is co-sponsoring the 10-year renewal legislation in the Assembly.

During Monday’s Senate committee hearing, Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Atlantic) offered a similar take as lawmakers heard additional testimony in favor of the renewal legislation.

“Internet gaming . . . is so important to the city of Atlantic City, the people of the city (and) the workers in the city,” said Polistina, who is co-sponsoring the legislation in the Senate, moments before the bill cleared the committee in a 5-0 vote.

Brick-and-mortar partners

Under the law that first established online casino gambling in New Jersey, betting sites are required to operate in partnership with brick-and-mortar casinos in Atlantic City. Those relationships would still be required under the renewal legislation, which must be adopted before November 2023 to ensure online casino gambling can continue uninterrupted in New Jersey through 2033.

“There’s really no scenario where internet gaming can ever go away,” Polistina said. “Without having internet gaming, sports betting, these other amenities, Atlantic City would certainly suffer.”

Meanwhile, at the state level, tax revenue from online casino gambling has steadily grown after initially generating only modest sums. In more recent years, it has become a roughly $200 million source of annual tax collections for the state, according to budget documents.

Under the 2013 law, the state taxes gross revenue from internet casino gambling at a rate of 15%, and a portion also goes to the Atlantic City-based Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

“It’s very good for the city of Atlantic City, and obviously, based on the amount of taxes the state collects, it’s very good for the state as well,” Guardian said when the renewal legislation went before the Assembly panel, which passed it in a 7–0 vote.

Yet even as lawmakers have been hearing the arguments for reupping online casino gambling in New Jersey, they’ve also listened to the concerns that are being raised about whether the state can do more to address problem gambling.

Grondin said her organization does not take a position on legalized gambling itself, but as the state considers the 10-year renewal measure, the group is calling for more state resources to be devoted to addressing gambling addictions in New Jersey, including for increased advertising of addiction services.

“We are competing with advertising that is so excessive, and so aggressive, that it’s very difficult to compete with,” Grondin said.

“There’s a lot of people out there who need help,” she said.