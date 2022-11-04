GOP senator’s perspective on the midterms: Chat Box

On Chat Box with David Cruz this week, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) discusses the top issues for Republicans as they look to win back seats in New Jersey and across the country.

Henal Patel from the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice talks about early voting and what voters need to know ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8.

Finally, environmental and social justice activist Marcus Sibley and Jeff Tittel, former director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, talk about climate change and the environment in the state.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.