The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said that it will contribute $153.3 million to help low-income residents across the state pay for home energy costs this winter. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-NJ) announced the funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is provided by the federal government and administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. It will both pay for home heating costs and cover unpaid utility bills. Some 219,755 households across the state benefited from LIHEAP in 2020.

“No family should have to choose between heating their home, putting food on the table and buying medicine,” said Menendez. “As winter nears, it’s critical that low-income families and seniors across the state have the resources to pay their bills and heat their homes. The additional funding Sen. Booker and I helped secure will help even more New Jersey families who are struggling to make ends meet.”