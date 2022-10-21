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New Jersey energy planners have taken an important step toward making offshore wind power a key part of the clean energy future that the public wants and that the fight against climate change requires.

The Garden State paused its timeline for procuring wind generation projects so that it could first seek a comprehensive transmission solution for moving thousands of megawatts of wind power from the sea to the onshore energy grid.

Con Edison Transmission Inc.’s Clean Link New Jersey proposal offers a cost-efficient way to bring all that clean, renewable electricity from turbines miles offshore to land. Clean Link New Jersey would save money for the residents and business owners who will use that power to heat, cool and light their homes, shops, offices and factories. It would have minimal environmental impact.

Power from wind farms would travel through a subsea mesh-style network to offshore collector stations. A robust single transmission corridor would host direct-current (DC) transmission lines from multiple wind farms and bring the power from those collector stations to shore.

Placing multiple DC lines in one transmission corridor minimizes the project’s footprint and limits the environmental disruption. As developers build new wind farms, they could connect those generators to the network.

A converter station would switch the energy back to alternating current (AC) on land when the power flows onto the grid that serves customers.

Clean Link New Jersey would preserve the aesthetics of New Jersey’s famous shoreline and reduce the state’s reliance on power generated with fossil fuels.

The proposal has the potential to decrease reliance on must-run fossil-fueled generation by more than 40%, which will decrease carbon dioxide emissions. That will help the state meet its environmental goals and result in cleaner air and water and better public health for the region.

Clean energy transition

The nation is in the midst of a dramatic transition toward clean energy, as the threat of climate change becomes more evident and the need for action grows more urgent. Offshore wind is an impactful resource to include in the region’s future energy portfolio.

The federal government continues to open new leases in the Atlantic Ocean to companies eager to develop wind farms, while New Jersey and other states move forward to meet record-setting offshore wind goals. New Jersey recently increased its goal from 7.5 gigawatts to 11 gigawatts, now the largest offshore wind goal on the East Coast.

Developers are building wind farms far from shore, beyond the view of beachfront residents and sunbathers in most cases. That’s essential to winning acceptance in communities where people want their view of the ocean to remain postcard-perfect.

Most planners believe the best way to bring the power to shore is through high-voltage DC cables. DC transmission dramatically reduces the line losses that can occur from moving power long distances and is generally the same or lower cost than AC transmission, even considering the needed converter stations. Moreover, this technology requires fewer cables to transmit the power, which means a smaller footprint. It also makes the task of placing equipment underground less intrusive.

The approach would reduce construction time, cost and impact on the environment, while maximizing the use of each route and landfall location.

New Jersey is taking the right approach. Once the state settles on a transmission strategy, generators would bid to build connections to the offshore collector stations. That’s more efficient than asking each generation developer to build its own transmission connections. It’s less expensive and less disruptive for residents and will make siting and other processes simpler and faster. It’s the equivalent of building a multilane highway at once, rather than one lane at a time.

Finding the right places to connect the power corridor to the grid that serves customers is no easy task. Finding space at utility substations to accept the large quantities of offshore wind power requires extensive analysis and planning, and a significant investment of customers’ money.

Keeping transmission independent

The business model for the transmission of offshore wind power is as important as the technical aspects. In the late 1990s, PJM, New York and New England restructured utilities, making transmission ownership and operation independent of generation to stimulate competition and reduce costs for customers.

The transmission lines connecting privately owned offshore wind farms to shore, and potentially to one another, should also be owned and operated independently from the generation owners. This would allow a focus on reliability, provide dispatch flexibility to operators, facilitate future expansion and lower cost to customers.

New Jersey has put independently owned and separately developed transmission for offshore wind in play with its current procurement and New York is exploring development of transmission corridors. The pathway forward is becoming clearer, and progress is in sight.

The Con Edison companies have more than a century of experience developing, building and operating transmission facilities and are leading the region’s transition to a clean energy future while maintaining their record of industry-leading reliability.

Con Edison Transmission is ready to take a lead role in bringing clean, renewable electricity to customers in New Jersey, and throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.