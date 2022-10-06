Credit: (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Only five months after taking effect, lawmakers are looking to fix a glitch in the state’s ban on single-use plastic and paper bags that has left some people saddled with piles of plastic reusable bags.

The Senate Environment and Energy Committee is set to vote Thursday on a bill (S-3114) that aims to solve the problem by giving grocery delivery services and their customers more packaging options for delivery, pickup and curbside pickup, where most difficulties have arisen.

The ban, following a decade-old push by environmentalists, was enacted in November 2020 as a way of curbing one of the primary sources of plastic waste and litter. Advocates, like Sen. Bob Smith, the sponsor of the law, say it has been hugely successful.

“Plastics are a real problem, so we don’t want to bring them back, but we do want to make sure New Jerseyans are not being inconvenienced by the influx of reusable bags,’’ said Smith (D-Middlesex), the chairman of the Senate committee.

But not everyone is convinced it is time to tweak the law.

Is the issue ‘overblown’?

“It’s overblown,’’ said Assemblyman John McKeon (D-Essex), who sponsored the law in the lower house, adding that less than 5% of consumers are affected by the glut. “We gave industry more than a year to sort out what problems they have. They failed miserably.’’

Under the bill to amend the law, grocery delivery stores and take-out facilities would be allowed to use paper bags with 40% recycled content and cardboard boxes for deliveries for up to five years. If customers and delivery services agree, reusable bags also can be used. Also, if customers want the delivery service to take back reusable bags, they would be required to do so.

To some extent, the environmental groups that lobbied for the ban on single-use plastic bags support the bill to fix the glitch but want some amendments if it is moved out of committee.

“Five years is a little too long,’’ said Jennifer Coffey, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions. “We’d like to see a shorter time frame.’’

Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, agreed, proposing a one-year time frame. He also argued it is too early to start amending the five-month-old law. If the Legislature moves forward with the bill, he urged lawmakers to come up with a long-range solution to the problem.

Smith said the five-year temporary relaxation in the ban would give industry the signal to come up with new environmentally friendly containers in the future.