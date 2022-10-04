Credit: (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

To better serve the mental health needs of children and families still grappling with the prolonged emotional toll of the pandemic, New Jersey plans to reform its school program that connects students across the state with behavioral health and social service providers.

The push to reform the program, which will be renamed the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services network, or NJ4S, reflects the growing demand to address mental health concerns amplified by the pandemic and is touted by the Murphy administration as the first program of its kind in the U.S. The percentage of children, ages 3 to 17, who had anxiety or depression in New Jersey jumped from 7.6% in 2016 to 10.7% in 2020, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation 2022 Kids Count Data Book.

“We know that New Jersey students and their families have experienced some of the deepest effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christine Beyer, the commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families. “So, as we now are beginning to transition out of the public health emergency, we have an extraordinary opportunity, but definitely a responsibility, to ensure access and equity and support for youth mental health.”

Currently, the state’s school-linked services consist of a set of programs that include school-based youth services, health centers and programs that promote prevention of juvenile delinquency, according to a new report on the reform released last week by the Department of Children and Families.

Why are reforms needed?

But the current programs are only operating in 5% of New Jersey’s schools (136 out of 2,493) and are serving less than 3% of the state’s nearly 1.4 million students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Beyer said that while the existing network of school-linked services does provide support to students, it has not adopted approaches backed up by research that are in use elsewhere in the country. The state’s school-based services were created 35 years ago, before the development of major public programs for young people and their families, according to the report.

‘New Jersey students and their families have experienced some of the deepest effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.’ — Christine Beyer, state Department of Children and Families

“Our system and our understanding of youth mental health has evolved, particularly since COVID,” Katherine Stoehr, the first deputy commissioner at the Department of Children and Families, said in a statement. “The new NJ4S approach builds beyond what we’ve been doing for students historically, leveraging research into what works in prevention for this population to create a comprehensive and coordinated prevention effort across the state, while ensuring adaptability and local voice in guiding the programming.”

The reform of the school-linked services programs comes as state leaders and nonprofit organizations have boosted efforts to address the mental health crisis in schools.

Last week, the Senate Education Committee approved a bill (S-2416) that requires the Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services within the Department of Human Services to reimburse a local education agency for behavioral health services covered under Medicaid — services delivered in person or by telehealth and provided to a student who is eligible for Medicaid benefits.

“The goal here is to make sure all students in need of behavioral health services have access to them,” said Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth), the bill’s sponsor and chair of the Senate Education Committee, in a statement. “This bill will allow us to expand on school-based Medicaid services at a time when so many of our students and their families are facing behavioral health challenges.”

Social media and stress

Social media have added to young people’s increased stress since the pandemic began, according to Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Hope & Resiliency Center for Youth, which is part of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. The Hope & Resiliency Center serves as a clinic-based mental health program for at-risk adolescents. It provides treatment for teenagers discharged from inpatient or acute partial hospitalizations and treatment when traditional outpatient services are not meeting their specific needs.

“Part of what we’re identifying as part of the demand for children in IOP (intensive outpatient programs) is that this holistic approach really needs to be fully embraced,” said Darian Eletto, the director of outpatient behavioral health at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Components like having medication management, family sessions (and) collaborating with schools is a big part of our demand right now.”

‘The goal here is to make sure all students in need of behavioral health services have access to them.’ — Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth)

The new services network will consist of 15 regional locations, or hubs, that will receive requests for different services, according to the report.

Each hub will have a director, an assistant director, support staff, prevention specialists and mental health counselors providing resources and support that promote positive mental health and teaching and that strengthen social, emotional and behavioral skills, according to the report.

Each hub will also be required to create and maintain an advisory group made up of students, caregivers, school personnel, social service agencies, businesses, faith-based organizations and other community leaders.

The ‘hub-and-spoke model’

From these “hubs,” services will be provided at local sites, or “spokes,” which includes schools, Family Success Centers, community centers and libraries. The Department of Children and Families will be using this “hub-and-spoke” model to implement the reformed program.

“The purpose of the hubs is actually to focus on prevention services,” said Sanford Starr, the assistant commissioner for family and community partnerships at the Department of Children and Families. “We know that there are students who are going to need a higher level of care and are going to need some type of treatment, whether it’s on an outpatient basis or even perhaps inpatient.”

Clinicians employed by the hubs, in addition to being able to provide school consultations, can provide brief interventions to students that will help them get back into the classroom successfully, Starr said. The clinicians can also make referrals into the community where ongoing outpatient counseling would be beneficial or where higher levels of services are needed.

“The idea here is for those hubs to be connectors, whether it’s for mental health treatment, or for other services that families and students might find beneficial in terms of helping them to achieve academic goals,” Starr said.

The new program is expected to be funded through a mix of federal and state dollars, according to state officials. Additionally, this year’s state budget includes $6.5 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan to create a “state-level data infrastructure network” to ensure services continue to meet students’ needs. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to dedicate $8.5 million more in ARP funding to support the startup of the “hubs” with the necessary staffing and programming.

The reforms of the school-linked services programs are expected to be fully operational by the 2023-2024 academic year, according to Beyer.