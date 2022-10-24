In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson launched his War on Poverty, declaring, “Our fight against poverty will be an investment in the most valuable of our resources — the skills and strength of our people — it strikes at the causes, not just the consequences of poverty.” Between 1960 and 1970, the national poverty rate dropped from 30% to 17%. While there has been a measurable reduction in child poverty in the last 30 years, Johnson’s broader goal — “an America in which every citizen shares all the opportunities of his society” — was shelved and then eroded by 50 years of expanding opportunity for empowered special interests, fostering today’s unprecedented wealth gap. Garden State demographics have tracked this national trend, placing us today among the most economically, socially and racially disparate states in the country.

Two prominent projects confronting this enduring inequity are first lady Tammy Murphy’s Nurture NJ project and Gov. Phil Murphy’s Wealth Disparity Task Force, but we must do more, and there is promise in two bills that are now before the Legislature.

One bill (S-1726/A-3323) would propose a Children, Youth and Families Bill of Rights, making New Jersey the first state in the nation to codify as a right of every family access to the resources, opportunities and supports upon which family success and well-being are built. The companion bill (S-2887/A-4819) establishes and funds 21 county-based family success councils, overseen by a state council comprised of cabinet officers, community representatives and local government officials. Each local council will organize a network of services, controlled by the communities they serve and dedicated to improving social and economic outcomes for children and families. Over time, these investments in success will reduce the need for “distress-related” services that attempt to “pick up the pieces” when families are unable to meet their basic needs.

Families, in their many evolving forms, remain the bedrock of communities and the building blocks for our future. Prior to the pandemic, the dizzying rate and complexity of change imposed stress and challenges on all families, particularly on those without the basic resources needed for a chance at a good life: affordable housing, good food, sustainable income, health care and education. Government’s siloed services have remained focused on the many symptoms of distress rather than the underlying causes. These bills would help remedy that.

Family success movement

The vision of the Family Success movement is for all New Jersey families to have the resources, opportunities and support they need to successfully raise their children from conception to young adulthood and beyond. The mission is to redirect public policy and spending to empower families to deploy their unique capacity for caring and support of each other and of community.

COVID-19 tore a wide hole in our social fabric, exposing long-standing social and economic disparities we can no longer ignore. Predictably, lower-income and minority communities bore the brunt of the pandemic. However, this tsunami of adversity engulfed communities well beyond those traditionally marginalized populations. In response, government at all levels directed unprecedented investments to uplift communities and families. These extraordinary responses represent a rare opportunity for the transformational change in government programming and spending embodied in the two Family Success bills making their way through the Legislature today.

The first seeds of Family Success in New Jersey were planted 20 years ago, following the tragic death in 2003 of 8-year-old Faheem Williams, whose body was found in a garbage bag under a stairwell in Newark. The postmortem evaluation of his care revealed the involvement of numerous public and private agencies, all out of touch with Faheem, his family and each other, damning evidence of the flaws of top-down, siloed services. To empower community members and apply a holistic response to the challenges facing many families, then-Mayor Cory Booker and the city council enacted a Bill of Rights for Children and Families and launched a comprehensive Family Success Initiative. This initiative included community-based family success centers, a financial empowerment center, centers for fathers, grandparents and youth, a single intake for parents with young children and a Newark Council for Family Success, bringing many stakeholders to one table together. These centers became a trusted community resource addressing — in LBJ’s words — the causes, not the consequences of challenging circumstances. In subsequent years, the state funded nearly 60 family success centers across the state.

Over the last decade, local family success initiatives have sprung up across our state, helping residents tackle urgent and crippling challenges. Two prime examples are the federally funded Promise Neighborhoods in Newark and Camden. In Middlesex County, the United Way of Central Jersey is launching a family success service for early childhood development, and in Camden, Union, Passaic and Monmouth counties, the county governments are pursuing innovative public-private partnerships. The most advanced and robust of these initiatives is Monmouth ACTS, a partnership of county government, community providers and grassroots advocates. Further evidence of the growing family success movement is the Learning Community, a statewide collaborative of community leaders, city and county government officials, parent advocates and service providers who have come together to promote these foundational changes. This group was instrumental in drafting the family success legislation.

‘We have the resources’

To date, these innovative projects have relied largely on county and local governments, as well as philanthropy, for support, even as state and federal funding dedicated to services for families and children has continued to grow. A benefit cost analysis of New Jersey’s budget for fiscal year 2018, commissioned by the Family Success Institute, identified over $7 billion in state and federal spending on these services, a figure that has grown over 10% in subsequent years. This study revealed that 90% of this money was allocated to programs designed to treat distress, and only 10% was being spent on programs to enable children and families to succeed. Applying this approach to the COVID-19 pandemic would have had the state investing in endless arrays of isolated COVID-19 wards for infected patients and ignoring the need to invest in vaccinations, masking or social distancing.

Now is the time for transformative change. We have resources that by statute are directed to underserved communities: federal American Rescue Plan funding, Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement funds and cannabis tax revenues, not to mention the healthy fiscal-year 2023 budget surplus. The Bill of Rights will codify the state’s commitment to enabling all families to succeed. The Community Recovery and Family Success Act will engage the state in a collaborative, transparent process of investing in community-based services that promote family success and well-being. Without these bills, a continued allocation of public resources to “treating distress” in siloed service platforms directed from the top is certain, leaving the adversity and hardships too many New Jerseyans face firmly in place.

Providing children and families the tools to succeed in life is a much-needed investment, alongside continued spending on mitigating the effects of deprivation and crisis. Healthy and secure families, raising children on positive life trajectories, offer our state a bright future. The painful consequences of the inequity revealed by the pandemic provide impetus for transformative change. At this moment in time, we have the resources; we need only summon the will.