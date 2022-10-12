Almost overnight in the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic changed people’s housing preferences and also prompted more people to enter the market. For much of 2020 and 2021, the sector was marked by a combination of high demand and low supply.

Over the past two years, the median home price rose by 36%. More recently, inflation has added to the financial pressure, making it harder than ever to save up for a home. Added to that, the raising of interest rates by the Federal Reserve has dramatically increased the cost of a mortgage. “The average 30-year mortgage interest rate in the U.S. is more than double what it was at the start of 2022, translating into hundreds more dollars per month in payments for would-be buyers,” according to Construction Coverage, which researches technology, insurance companies and products.

New analysis of the availability of so-called starter homes in the U.S. by Construction Coverage finds that “The U.S. faces a shortage of housing overall, but builders are also building fewer of the smaller, more affordable homes they used to. Single-family one- or two-bedroom homes represented 24.1% of newly built homes in the mid-1980s, but just 6.2% today. Over the same span, the share of 4+ bedroom homes among new builds grew from 19.3% to 49.6%.”

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and Redfin, the researchers analyzed the best locations for finding a starter home. They defined ideal markets for new buyers as having “a combination of adequate supply, a high share of smaller homes in the housing supply, relatively low sales prices for starter homes, and strong homeownership rates among young people.” Result? West Virginia is the best state in the country to find a starter home, followed by Oklahoma and Mississippi, they concluded.

New Jersey is far less hospitable to buyers of starter homes, the study said. The Garden State ranked 40th, based on supply, median sales price, percentage of homes with fewer than three bedrooms and the rate of home ownership for householders under the age of 35.