The New Jersey Economic Development Authority launched its Small Business Improvement Grant in February. In tough economic times, it was aimed at strengthening the economy on the ground. Businesses were eligible for up to $50,000 for costs associated with making building improvements or buying furniture, fixtures and equipment. In the seven months since the launch, the EDA has awarded close to $13 million to 500-plus small businesses.

Businesses that received improvement grants include the Admiral Resort Motel in Wildwood. “For over 40 years, we’ve hosted families of all sizes and from all corners of the world as they enjoy their time off at the Jersey Shore,” said William DiAntonio, owner of the motel. “After several needed upgrades to our facilities, which included revamping our security system and refreshing our guest rooms, we’re now in a much better financial position to invest in future projects…” Enterprise Solutions Accounting, a Hamilton-based consulting and accounting firm whose focus is primarily the Latino market, received funding for a new HVAC system, new flooring, new doors, new panel dividers, and all the labor associated with these improvements.