On Sept. 21, Gov. Phil Murphy expanded New Jersey’s clean energy vision and raised its offshore wind energy goal to 11,000 megawatts by 2040. We commend Gov. Murphy on this bold action. We also commend the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for soliciting bids to build a reliable and resilient offshore transmission grid to deliver this clean energy to the shores of New Jersey.

Delivering offshore wind energy is new, but by learning from the past, we will be able to accomplish our goals. These lessons from the past caution against having each wind farm run its own “extension cord” to individual points on shore. Instead, New Jersey should build an offshore and onshore interconnected system — or meshed grid — that can continuously direct power throughout the state to where it is most needed, increasing the reliability and resiliency of our power supply.

The danger of not designing and constructing a robust solution was clear in 2021 when Texas faced a huge power crisis. Its natural gas-dependent system was frozen and inoperable when severe winter storms hit that state. Millions of homes and critical services were left without power, resulting in the loss of other essential utilities and services like water, food and heat. In all, Texans faced more than $100 billion in economic damage.

A decade earlier, New Jersey faced similar issues following Superstorm Sandy, and a decade before that, a single tree in Ohio blacked out most of the Northeast. In both situations, New Jersey and federal regulators took bold steps to make our grid more reliable and resilient.

And sadly, Florida, Puerto Rico, and other areas devastated by hurricanes Ian and Fiona will have these difficult lessons ahead of them as they look to rebuild their infrastructure to withstand the nature of our 21st-century storms.

Bold steps taken in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy and other events have helped ensure that New Jersey has a reliable and resilient grid today. These crises led to the design of new systems and new transmission lines that were built to integrate multiple power sources to our cities. Sub-transmission systems were enhanced to bring that same reliability to our suburban regions. And our local circuits were tied together where possible and “sectionalized,” or segmented, to reduce the number of customers impacted if a single line was damaged.

We must apply those same principles of reliability and resiliency to our offshore grid. In New Jersey, it is clear that a robust, networked system designed to provide uninterrupted transmission from offshore wind farms to multiple onshore interconnection points, rather than individual extension cords, will provide the most reliable and resilient service.

We must learn from the past and proactively install this robust networked, or “meshed” grid, design as we install this new generation source. Anything less would be ignoring the past and the lessons we have learned.

At PSE&G, we take great pride in the role we have played over the past two decades in helping New Jersey develop arguably one of the most reliable grids in the U.S. Let’s make sure we continue that as we now deliver energy that will arguably also be the cleanest.