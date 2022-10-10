The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is now open in New Jersey and the state Department of Community Affairs is strongly urging residents to take advantage of it. The federally funded program helps households at or below 60% of the state median income — for example, $6,662 a month for a family of four — to pay for home energy costs. In addition, the program provides emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance. As a result of increases in federal income limits, families with higher incomes are now eligible to apply. “LIHEAP is not just for people with lower incomes. Moderate-income families are also eligible for assistance. Reach out if you need assistance. DCA is here to help,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, DCA commissioner.

Assistance is also available for past-due energy, water and/or sewer bills. The application is available on the DCAid portal at www.nj.gov/dca/dcaid through June 30, 2023. Aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents may also call (800) 510-3102 for help from a local community organization with submitting the application online.

To be eligible, households must be responsible for home energy and heating costs. People who live in public housing and/or receive rental assistance are not eligible unless they are responsible for their own energy and heating costs paid directly to the fuel supplier.