The COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, hurricanes, the economy and political uncertainty have given men and women across the United States plenty to feel bad about. That’s as true in New Jersey as in Utah, but the incidence of mental illness in the Garden State, according to a report from NiceRX, is 16.7% — the lowest in the country. Utah, in comparison, has an incidence rate of 26.68%, the highest in the U.S. The site, which is intended to make prescription medication more affordable, offers no suggestions as to possible explanations for the disparities.