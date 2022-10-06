Credit: (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, women who go out in public must wear a hijab. On Sept. 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died for wearing hers too loosely. Her father claims she was tortured and beaten to death in police custody.

“What is at the heart of the protests in Iran right now is an issue that I think resonates with any woman in the world, which is choice … (protesting) not as a denunciation of Islam but rather the politicization of this choice that’s supposed to be theirs to make,” said Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of Muslim Girl and a 2020 congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 6th District. Muslim Girl is a media platform that showcases Muslim women’s voices in America, helping them reclaim their narratives and share their knowledge and experiences.

Women across the United States have since chimed in, cutting their hair in solidarity and sharing videos of Iranian protestors on social media. Although no physical protests have been reported in New Jersey, advocates emphasize that the issue is still pertinent in the state. It’s about freedom of choice, especially regarding a woman’s autonomy — a topic not exclusive to Iran.

“We live in a very globalized environment. What happens overseas affects us here in the U.S. and what happens in the U.S. also affects people overseas,” said Dina Sayedahmed, communications manager for the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Mahsa Amini’s death was the last drop in an overflowing bucket of frustration, according to Dr. Juris Pupcenoks, associate professor of political science at Marist College. It lit a fire and Iran erupted in protest. Credit: (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Certain aspects of religion can be used as a means of control, advocates said. In this case, it’s the hijab that is the means by which the government is controlling the way men — and especially women — express their religious beliefs, they said. A matter of interpretation

Where did the enforcement of hijab come from? Well, it comes down to interpretation.

The Prophet Muhammad or the Hadith books say, “For an adult Muslim woman, the only parts of her body that can be visible to men, other than her immediate relatives, are her face and her hands,” cited Dr. Yasir Ibrahim, associate professor of Religion at Montclair State University. According to Ibrahim, this could be one text alluding to the hijab’s enforcement.

But advocates and many Muslim religious leaders don’t accept the authenticity of the saying. “It is important to note that neither the Qur’an nor Muhammad’s recorded sayings on religious matters prescribe any punishment or legal consequences in general for women who decide not to wear the hijab,” said Ibrahim.

Further, the protests following Mahsa Amini’s death are about much more than wearing or not wearing a hijab. “It is a protest against the government that is manipulating religion to control its people,” said Al-Khatahtbeh. Oppression and mistreatment in Islamic countries reflect culture rather than religion, according to Ibrahim. He referenced passages in the Qur’an that actually confirm a woman’s independence and state that men should treat women with both respect and appreciation.

State violence and patriarchal violence in Iran have fueled the frustration, according to Sayedahmed. She explained how universal both of those are, and although this is about Iran and Muslim women, it is a frustration that many can reflect onto their own lives in the United States.

“What we see happening there is also happening in the U.S., just in different ways,” said Sayedahmed. ‘I wanted to feel like I am here, I exist. And that no one can take that away from me.’ — Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of Muslimgirl.com

The patriarchal nature of Arab societies in medieval and premodern periods of Islamic history limited women’s ability to obtain the same education, work and leadership as men, said Ibrahim, and it’s a social construct found in the United States and many other countries, historically and at present.

Sayedahmed said CAIR NJ assists with claims of religious bias weekly. Although she could not detail specific cases, Sayedahmed said some examples of discrimination in New Jersey include being forced to take one’s hijab off to take a passport photo or not receiving jobs because they were not willing to remove their hijab. “This happens in government offices in New Jersey,” said Sayedahmed. Islamophobia firsthand

Al-Khatahtbeh said she was inspired to begin her career because of her experience growing up in New Jersey post 9/11 as a Muslim girl experiencing Islamophobia firsthand. “For me it really brought up a feeling of being an outsider in the only home I’ve ever known.”

She said she tried to hide the fact that she was Muslim while in school because she was afraid of mistreatment by peers and educators. “It caused this feeling of the world around me trying to shove down my throat who I am and what I believe in and what I represent.”

When she was 13, Al-Khatahtbeh traveled to the Middle East. It was the first time she was fully exposed to her culture. The reality on the ground differed from the perception she held, which Al-Khatahtbeh said was primarily shaped by western media. “It really made me fall in love with my background and be proud of who I am.”

She then began wearing a hijab as a reclamation of her identity and a rebellion against Islamophobia. “I wanted to feel like I am here, I exist. And that no one can take that away from me.”

Both Al-Khatahtbeh and Sayedahmed compared the abortion ban and women’s rights movements to this removal of “choice” in Iran. “Every political governance has its own tool that it uses as a means to control women in its society,” said Al-Khatahtbeh. Credit: (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

They emphasized the parallel nature of Iran’s protest to the weaponization of religion, especially against women. For example, women in France and Belgium are banned from wearing face coverings, so in those countries their choice has also been taken away.

“Sometimes there’s one standard that everyone has to follow, and if you don’t follow that then it can lead to arrest and harassment, and that is the problem,” said Pupcenoks.