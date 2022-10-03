Despite choppy waters and a cold northeast wind, about 75 boats made their way into Great Egg Harbor Bay to get as close as they could to a stretch of marshy shoreline where the cooling tower of the B.L. England Generating Station stood.

Not far away, along a bulkhead and walkway just outside the plant’s sprawling 350-acre-plus property, hundreds of people stood watch. Some drivers even stopped on the Garden State Parkway for a glimpse. At exactly 9:30 a.m. Thursday, dynamite charges erupted around the base of the tower — a minute later, the nearly 50-year-old landmark was a cloud of dust.

The scheduled implosion was the most significant step yet in what will be a years-long demolition and remediation project at B.L. England, a former coal- and oil-burning power plant that is often the first sight that catches the attention of southbound parkway drivers when they enter Cape May County.

“It was a little bittersweet, and you felt that amongst everybody,” said Upper Township Councilperson Kim Hayes, who was part of a group of local leaders who had a closer view of the implosion from within the plant property. “But you also felt the excitement of what’s to come.”

Earlier this year, the property’s new owners, Beesley’s Point Development Group LLC, began disassembling the plant, working all hours of the day and night. The group purchased the property, located in Upper Township, for an undisclosed amount in 2021. While the development group has said little about its plans for the site, the township committee has expressed interest in transforming the enormous waterfront property, with its meandering creeks and sprawling Spartina meadows, into a marina district, complete with boutique hotel, restaurant, and other facilities and structures.

Hayes said that the group has conveyed to her and her fellow committee members that it wants to maintain as much of the natural landscape as it can when planning the development.

What next?

“We went through a plan endorsement process with the state,” Hayes said. “And there was a lot of focus on how to maintain the natural resources that are there.”

In addition to the marina district, the property will also serve as the location of the onshore substation for the Danish energy company Ørsted’s 1,100 megawatt offshore wind farm. A transmission line will run underground from the substation, along U.S. Route 9 in Upper Township’s Beesley’s Point and Marmora neighborhoods, then into Ocean City before continuing about 15 miles out to sea, where the turbines will be located.

‘We’ve lost tens of millions in revenue since the plant closed down.’ — Upper Township Councilperson Kim Hayes

Hayes said that, for the township’s hosting of the substation, Ørsted will also provide a subsidy to the township that will reduce annual property-tax rates. The provision of a subsidy has been a crucial condition for Upper Township, which received $6 million a year in energy receipts from B.L. England’s owners in exchange for hosting the plant.

“We’ve lost tens of millions in revenue since the plant closed down,” Hayes said. “So, we’re eager to regain that revenue.”

Over the decades, the plant has courted plenty of controversy. Its 475-foot smokestack — different from the now-imploded cooling tower and designed to resemble a lighthouse — spewed dense coal emissions so often that Hayes’ children nicknamed it “the cloud maker.” B.L. England’s owners — first Atlantic City Electric and later RC Cape May Holdings, an affiliate of Houston, Texas-based Rockland Capital Energy Investments — were cited for reams of environmental infractions, including some that violated Clean Air Act rules.

While Beesley’s Point Development Group LLC’s endeavors are undoubtedly less toxic than those of the coal- and oil-burning plant they’re now responsible for dismantling piece by piece, it appears that fact hasn’t left them free of trouble, either.

Cited by DEP for a violation

In March, the state Department of Environmental Protection cited the group for “failure to conduct remediation as required pursuant to N.J.A.C. 7:26C-2.3.” The violation status is listed as pending.

The department wasn’t immediately able to provide information on the details of the violation, and a phone call and text on Thursday to Beesley’s Point Development Group LLC’s executive vice president of real estate and development, Chad Parks, went unanswered.

However, in a statement released by Parks last week about Thursday’s planned demolition, he wrote: “In line with continual environmental remediation, asbestos abatement and demolition activities related to the redevelopment of the former BL England power station, the cooling tower structure is slated to be demolished by way of implosion. Great care and preparation has been taken leading to the event to assure local and state compliance as well as the safety of the community.”

‘Now we’re actually moving into the 21st century by not repowering B.L. England, and that’s good news for the lungs of everyone in Cape May County.’ — Doug O’Malley, Environment New Jersey

The plant came online in 1961, at first producing power from diesel generators. In the following years, Atlantic City Electric, the major provider of electricity in South Jersey, built coal-fired furnaces that, at their peak, generated over 400 MW of energy. The cooling tower was built in 1974, to prevent the overheating of bay water used for cooling the boilers. Before the plant’s official closure, in 2017, B.L. England’s Unit 1, which went online in 1962, was the oldest operating coal-powered generator in the state. The state’s last two coal plants, also located in South Jersey, permanently closed this year.

When B.L. England was purchased by RC Cape May Holdings in 2007, the intention was not to oversee the plant’s demise; rather, the company intended to convert from coal to natural gas power. The plan was to build a 22-mile pipeline between Upper Township and Millville, in Cumberland County, that would run through the southern edge of the Pinelands National Reserve. But after facing fierce opposition and litigation from environmental groups like the New Jersey Sierra Club and Environment New Jersey, RC Cape May Holdings abandoned any further plans for the property and, in May of 2019, ceased operations.

“There’s nothing richer than not only having the plant be demolished but have offshore wind hook into the energy grid there,” said Doug O’Malley, who as director of Environment New Jersey was instrumental in the fight against the natural gas pipeline. “Now we’re actually moving into the 21st century by not repowering B.L. England, and that’s good news for the lungs of everyone in Cape May County.”