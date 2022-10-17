New Jersey late last year adopted new health insurance “network adequacy” requirements to ensure low-income families had easy access to appropriate pediatric care, even if it was across state lines.

These insurance-determined “networks” of hospitals, doctors and specialists can make a huge difference in a patient’s ability to use health care services, impacting how long it takes to make an appointment and how far people need to travel for complex care.

Now, some lawmakers hope to expand these rules to cover care for all age groups and apply them to all insurance holders, both with private insurance and publicly funded Medicaid plans. The proposal — the subject of discussion, but no vote in an Assembly panel Thursday — could also change how out-of-state visits are covered by health insurance plans sold in New Jersey.

Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician and lead sponsor of the bill, said one goal is to improve health equity by making care easier to access for patients in urban or low-income communities. The bill would further limit how far or long patients must travel to find quality providers, which could force health insurance companies to include more doctors and hospitals in their networks.

‘We need to make sure that these networks are true and accessible and readily available.’ — Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr.

Conaway (D-Burlington) said he would also like to see insurance companies pay health care providers more, something that could happen if plans had to negotiate new contracts with clinicians to get them to join or remain in the network. The state has invested additional funds to enhance some Medicaid reimbursement rates, but experts agree more money is needed.

A lack of providers

“There is a dearth of providers where we need them,” Conaway told NJ Spotlight News on Friday. “We need to make sure that these networks are true and accessible and readily available.”

The law Gov. Phil Murphy signed last November, which is still being implemented by insurance carriers, included complex and unprecedented “geo-access” metrics that dictate travel time or distance requirements for Medicaid pediatric services. These requirements range from two primary care pediatricians within five miles or 10 minutes of travel time of 90% of insured families in counties designated as urban, to a specialist within 40 miles or 60 minutes of travel time for 90% of families in nonurban counties.

Conaway’s proposal (A-4485), co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-Hudson) would simplify the geo-access test. Under the bill, all health insurance plans sold in New Jersey would need to provide three primary care doctors within 10 miles or 20 minutes of all plan members and three types of specialists within 15 miles or 30 minutes. To count toward network adequacy standards, these providers would need to be physicians — not advanced practice nurses or other clinicians — and must be “within the geographic boundaries of the State,” according to the text. Telehealth services would not count for adequacy purposes.

There is no Senate version of the proposal at this point.

Insurance companies’ concerns

Insurance companies and business advocates have raised concerns about the high cost of care at some out-of-state facilities, like Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which has a long history of providing complex care. Insurers can create individual agreements that allow patients to seek specialized care outside a plan’s provider network; industry leaders fear that open access to these facilities will encourage families to go there for routine care too, even when less costly options may exist in-state.

But access to care has long been a challenge for Medicaid members in New Jersey — 2.1 million residents are now covered by the federal- and state-funded plan — and elsewhere nationwide. A survey of 2019 data by the New Jersey Association of Health Plans, which represents the five commercial insurance companies that provide Medicaid through the state’s managed-care system, found just two of these insurers paid for nearly 60,000 out-of-state visits by 14,000 patients that year, the majority of which were in Pennsylvania.

‘No matter how good the supply is, it won’t do patients any good unless providers are in the network.’ — Dr. Joshua Bengal, Medical Society of New Jersey

Conaway said he is not looking to prevent families from traveling out of state for care under his proposal, but to better support New Jersey-based clinicians and keep taxpayer money closer to home. “We are concerned that those dollars — especially Medicaid dollars — stay in-state to support providers here,” he said.

Ward Sanders, the New Jersey Association of Health Plans’ president and CEO, told the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee on Thursday the organization had many concerns and questions about the new bill. New Jersey already has some of the nation’s most robust adequacy requirements, he said, and several state agencies conduct regular network audits.

Prompt access remains a problem

The biggest problem is a lack of health care providers, Sanders said, an issue that plagues states nationwide. “No amount of regulation of the health plan is going to change the underlying fact that we do have provider shortages in some parts of the state,” he said, like Cape May and Sussex counties. “We are clearly concerned about creating rules that are impossible to meet and where you can’t measure results.”

But several physicians testified Thursday that prompt access to care remains a problem, particularly in specialized fields with serious workforce challenges, like neurosurgery. Dr. Joshua Bengal, government relations director for the Medical Society of New Jersey, conceded the physician shortages are problematic but said that shouldn’t stop the state from promoting robust networks.

“No matter how good the supply is, it won’t do patients any good unless providers are in the network,” Bengal said. “This bill would ensure that patients have the access that they deserve, based on the premiums they pay to access their insurance.”

Dr. Anthony D’Ambrosio, a Bergen County-based neurosurgeon, said families with Medicaid often struggle to find a provider, using outdated network lists created by insurance companies. He said patients who have had surgery in New York City also seek him out for follow-up care, but delays in accessing their medical records and brain scans or reaching their original surgeon can cause problems if something goes wrong. This risk would decline if patients could access surgery and follow-up care in one nearby location, he said.

“Emergencies that can happen after you’ve been treated can lead to death, unfortunately, can lead to stroke,” D’Ambrosio told lawmakers. “Time is brain. That’s one of the things we say.”