Credit: (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

The 1970s were a dirty time in America.

Decades of heavy industrialization had gone largely unregulated, leaving the pursuit of profit to be paid for by public and environmental health. And by then, the bills were coming due — from the fires on the Cuyahoga River in Ohio and the Love Canal disaster in New York, to a tank farm explosion in Gloucester County and the Chemical Control fire in Elizabeth.

It was a wave of catastrophe that spurred the passage of landmark pollution controls and the creation of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. But for James Florio — the former New Jersey governor, congressman, and state lawmaker, who died last week at age 85 — the focus was cleaning up the messes that had already been made.

Florio’s crowning achievement in Washington came at the end of 1980, when the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act — or CERCLA — was signed into law.

The law created a federal program to clean up the most polluted and hazardous places in the nation and a simple standard that was unprecedented at the federal level: Polluters would be held financially liable for the messes they had made.

The law also allotted a massive new pot of money which became known as the Superfund. It was novel because it drew from a new tax on chemical and oil companies, the two industries overwhelmingly responsible for the nation’s worst pollution. The money collected was meant to pay for cleaning up polluted places where the people or businesses responsible for the pollution either no longer existed or were bankrupt.

Florio was the law’s author and prime sponsor, and he spoke at the White House after President Jimmy Carter signed it on Dec. 11, 1980.

“I, and the other members of the Congress as well as the president and his administration, I think we’ll all be proud of what we’ve done in this very crucial area,” Florio said that day. “Not just this legislation, but really to address the whole problem of the inappropriate disposal of toxic materials.”

Threat of climate change to Superfund sites

New Jersey’s Superfund sites and the new dangers they face from climate change are the subject of “Hazard NJ,” an investigative podcast from NJ Spotlight News. Last week, a special episode focused on Florio and his legacy in creating the Superfund law. This week, “Hazard NJ” turns to the National Lead company. In the 1970s, National Lead was recycling car batteries at a factory in rural South Jersey, haphazardly draining battery acid onto the ground. While the dangerous heavy metals in the site’s soil and groundwater are now on the verge of being cleaned up, in an area along the Delaware Bay, sea level rise is slowly pushing a new potential problem into the ground.

For Florio, getting the Superfund law that allowed cleanup at sites like National Lead passed was not easy. Industry groups and their allies argued that the new tax would cripple their businesses, and there was pushback against liability for expensive environmental cleanups. Camden was the heart of Florio’s district, and he felt intense resistance from industry in his own backyard.

“At one point, when I had some of these environmental laws passed, I find out that somebody had put on the bulletin board at RCA, ‘Florio is going to jeopardize your job.’ That was really something that was difficult,” Florio told NJ Spotlight News earlier this year in an interview for the Hazard NJ podcast.

‘He was not a play-it-safe guy. And I think the legacy and the lesson for all of us is there are reasons why you win; there are reasons why you lose. There are fights that are worth having.’ Micah Rasmussen, Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, Rider University

“I had town meetings, and people would show up and say, ‘I work here, and this was on the bulletin board, what’s the answer?’ And I’d say, ‘All of you work wherever you work, but you also drink water, and you also breathe air, and you also have children. You have to balance these types of things,’” Florio added.

Florio’s drive to get the law passed was a preview of some of the hard political stances he would later take as governor, from enacting New Jersey’s assault-rifle ban to pushing through a massive tax hike to raise badly needed revenue. To Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, that’s just the kind of politician Florio was.

“He was not a play-it-safe guy. And I think the legacy and the lesson for all of us is there are reasons why you win; there are reasons why you lose. There are fights that are worth having. There are important things that need to be done. And I think, unfortunately, that’s something we don’t see enough of,” Rasmussen said.

Not a perfect program

In the four decades since the Superfund law was enacted, arguably no state has been more eager to take advantage than New Jersey. Thirty-six toxic sites in the Garden State have been cleaned up through the program.

Today, New Jersey has 115 sites on the Superfund list, the most of any state in the country. That doesn’t necessarily mean New Jersey is the most polluted state in America.

“We had most Superfund sites, because we counted them; I think other states didn’t count them. And so, you don’t count them, you don’t have them,” said Edward Lloyd, an environmental law professor at Columbia Law School who worked with Florio on various issues over the years.

Superfund is not a perfect program. Florio noted that Reagan took power shortly after the law was signed, and under Republican administrations the EPA neglected the program. It’s been underfunded since the ’90s, when a Republican-controlled Congress let expire the taxes on chemical and oil companies that had kept money flowing in. Without that revenue, the EPA was forced to rely on whatever allocations from the general fund Congress decided to set aside.

“If you have ideal opposition, you can grind anything to a halt,” Florio said. “And that’s what happened.”

Cleaning up NJ ‘slowly but steadily’

That meant cleanups of orphan sites around the country were being financed by the average American taxpayer — the antithesis of what Florio had envisioned for the program. That’s beginning to change, as the Superfund taxes have been restored through the Biden infrastructure package and the Inflation Reduction Act.

As for sites where the polluters are still known and financially solvent, progress is often painfully slow and bogged down by court battles over who will pay how much for what. That’s how a place like the Passaic River in Newark can remain on the Superfund list for nearly 40 years and see relatively little work completed.

But even with those challenges, Lloyd has a hard time imagining where New Jersey, and the rest of the country, would be today without the Superfund program.

“We haven’t cleaned everything up. There are still way too many sites on the list. We have a lot of work to do,” Lloyd said. “But I think we have a legacy to be proud of. And we are cleaning up the state slowly but steadily.”