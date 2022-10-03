You will never become impatient again when stuck behind a slow-moving farm vehicle if you watch this video from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture and the State Board of Agriculture. With harvest season about to begin — and more chances of drivers and farm vehicles having to share the road — their aim is to “encourage driver awareness” of farm vehicles. Well, the ag people have gone somewhat Tarantino in this video — I promise you, one scene will make you flinch.

Would you have guessed that 30% of the total vehicle miles traveled in the United States in 2019 were in rural areas? But 45% of all traffic fatalities occurred on rural roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Registered farm vehicles are allowed to travel 50 miles on New Jersey’s public highways. A triangular, red and orange “slow moving vehicle” emblem must be displayed on the rear of the farm vehicle.

“We implore drivers to have patience when they encounter a farm vehicle. Roads in many rural areas are narrower, have obstructed sightlines, and farm equipment moves slowly and can be difficult to see around. It’s better to be a few minutes late and avoid a devastating collision,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher. Watch out and watch the video.