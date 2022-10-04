Credit: (House Television via AP)

Editor’s Note: With all 12 of New Jersey’s congressional districts topping the ballot in the closely watched midterm elections, NJ Spotlight News is previewing each of those races with a focus on the major party candidates. Today it’s the 1st District. For more details on the district and for all the election coverage from NJ Spotlight News, visit our NJ Decides 2022 page.

Democrat Donald Norcross is seeking a fifth term to represent the heavily Democratic First Congressional District based in Camden County. The Republican nominee, Claire Gustafson of Collingswood, was an unsuccessful candidate two years ago.

Redistricting did not change the district’s voter registration much. The district still leans heavily Democratic with 45% of registered voters, while 19% of registrants are Republicans and 35% are unaffiliated.

Donald W. Norcross (incumbent)

Democrat

Donald Norcross, an electrician before joining Congress, is running for reelection in New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District. He was first elected to the House in a November 2014 special election to replace fellow Democrat Rob Andrews, who had resigned.

Norcross won 62.5% of the vote in 2020 against Republican candidate Claire Gustafson. Prior the House, Norcross was a member of the state Legislature, where he served from 2010 to 2014.

His primary issues are raising wages, strengthening workplace protections, working toward equal pay and implementing paid family leave, according to his campaign website. During his current term, Norcross was assigned to the Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Education and Labor, and Committee on Science, Space and Technology. He sponsored bills that would promote equal pay, reduce out-of-pocket costs for Medicaid, and mandatory background checks for firearm sales.

Norcross, 63, lives with his wife in Camden. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.

Inflation and the economy

Norcross introduced the GOUGE Act, which would reduce gas prices by up to 60 cents by cutting the federal gas tax, imposing a penalty tax on “excessive” oil company profits and allowing the Federal Trade Commission to sue greedy oil companies. He also voted in favor of part of the Lower Food and Fuel Cost Act which aims at reducing the price of food and gas.

Voting and elections

Norcross has said President Biden won the 2020 election and that it was a fair and free election.

Climate change

Norcross supports protecting the environment and voted for bills that would help create water infrastructure for Camden and Gloucester counties. He also helped pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which delivered $3.5 million to clean up polluted sites in South Jersey.

Abortion rights

Norcross supports the right to an abortion and called the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case “disgraceful.” In a statement, he said the ruling would hurt the poor and working class most and that they should be the ones making these decisions in consultation with their doctors.

Guns

Norcross voted to pass the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would reduce gun violence by raising the purchasing age of semi-automatic weapons to 21, crack down on gun trafficking and outlaw high-capacity magazines among other provisions. He also voted to pass the Safer Communities Act, the first gun safety legislation passed by Congress in 30 years.

Social justice

According to his campaign website, Norcross is against discrimination in any form in the workplace and at home, especially for women and the LGBTQ+ community. He plans to continue the fight for equal rights and the repealing of discriminatory laws, according to his campaign website.

For more information on Donald Norcross, visit his campaign website.

Claire Gustafson

Republican

Credit: ClaireGustafsonforCongress

Claire Gustafson is a former Collingswood school board member and youth sports league coach. She is the chair of Camden County New Jersey Republican Women and serves on the Collingswood preservation commission and the joint land use board.

Gustafson ran for this seat in 2020 and 2014. Gustafson had a lengthy career in retail, specifically in children’s clothing. She says she wants to improve the economy in the district. Her campaign focuses on putting a stop to illegal immigration, restricting abortion, and protecting Second Amendment gun rights.

Gustafson lives in Collingswood with her husband. They have five children and 15 grandchildren.

Inflation and economy

Gustafson has said the cost of food and gas has gone up tremendously. Her solution to reducing gas prices is to open federal lands to oil drilling and to quicken the permitting process.

Voting and elections

With regard to the 2020 presidential election, Gustafson says, “The 2020 election was an extremely close election. And the results are in the books.”

Climate change

Gustafson said climate change has been overthought and that the country needs to go back to releasing fossil fuels to solve its energy issues. She believes that changes in climate are natural since there have been ice ages and heat waves in the past.

Abortion

Gustafson believes the decision to legalize abortion should be left up to the states. She is against abortion, except in the cases of rape, incest, or if the pregnancy would harm the mother’s life.

Guns

Gustafson says she is a proponent of the Second Amendment and is against any measure to create a national registry of gun owners. Gustafson believes the lack of mental health resources and the release of criminals who access illegal guns are the causes of mass shootings.

Social justice

Gustafson says she supports law enforcement officers and believes that everyone needs to follow the laws of the country. She says law enforcement budgets need to be expanded and they should be given everything they need to protect communities.

For more information on Claire Gustafson, visit her campaign website.