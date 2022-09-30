On Chat Box with David Cruz, the direction of New Jersey’s Republican Party is the topic of discussion with two prominent Republicans, conservative Phil Rizzo and moderate Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union). The issues covered include gun regulations, the Trump effect, the state budget as well whom they favor as the GOP’s candidate for governor in 2025.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.